Last voyage of 'The Pirate Queen' sailing this weekend

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre will present the final three performances of the epic, swashbuckling musical “The Pirate Queen,” this weekend, June 16-18. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre.

Created by the team behind “Les Miserables,” this incredible show is based on the life of the real pirate queen of Ireland, Grace O’Malley. In a time when women were almost never in a position of power, she united the clans of Ireland and successfully defended the independence of her territories at a time when much of Ireland fell under the English rule. She went so far as to defy Queen Elizabeth I, the only other woman in the world with more power.

Tickets for “The Pirate Queen” are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or in-person one half-hour before any performance. “The Pirate Queen” is rated PG.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “The Pirate Queen” is produced by Commscope and Dr. George Clay III, DDS.