Law enforcement carry Special Olympics torch through Burke

Local law enforcement kept a tradition alive Friday when they ran through Burke County to pass the Special Olympics Torch to Hickory law enforcement.
Law enforcement officers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Probation and Parole and some local gyms all came together Friday for the run.
“So today we’re running the Special Olympics Torch Run for North Carolina,” said Officer Tony Paterno with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. “For our leg here in Burke County, we run from the courthouse to Hickory PD. We’ve got a good group showing up today, so we’re excited.”
Officers ran the distance down U.S. 70 eastbound from the Burke County Courthouse to Hickory Police Department. They met up with Hickory-area law enforcement officers in Hildebran to finish out the run.
“It’ll be a total of 22 something miles and, over the years, several guys have done the full distance,” said Lt. Jacob Reynolds with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Reynolds said he’s been involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for about 10 years, but the county has been involved for about 15-20 years.
“It’s kind of our way as law enforcement to show our support for the Special Olympians of North Carolina and to give back to the community,” Reynolds said.
This was Candace White’s first year participating in the run. She works for the sheriff’s office as well.
“I’m nervous, but it’s a special thing to be a part of … Just to show people that we care and everybody come together as one,” White said.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been a tradition since 1981 across the country, according to the Special Olympics website. It started when a Wichita, Kansas, police chief thought it would give law enforcement a chance to help with the program and be active in the community.
LETR sees thousands of officers across the country carry the “Flame of Hope” into the opening ceremonies of local, state, provincial, national, regional and world games for the Special Olympics, according to the organization’s website.
“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” Paterno said. “I’ve been doing it since I started in 2013. I had a couple of years I didn’t go, but this is one of my most favorite things to do. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”
