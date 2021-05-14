Law enforcement carry Special Olympics torch through Burke

This was Candace White’s first year participating in the run. She works for the sheriff’s office as well.

“I’m nervous, but it’s a special thing to be a part of … Just to show people that we care and everybody come together as one,” White said.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been a tradition since 1981 across the country, according to the Special Olympics website. It started when a Wichita, Kansas, police chief thought it would give law enforcement a chance to help with the program and be active in the community.

LETR sees thousands of officers across the country carry the “Flame of Hope” into the opening ceremonies of local, state, provincial, national, regional and world games for the Special Olympics, according to the organization’s website.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” Paterno said. “I’ve been doing it since I started in 2013. I had a couple of years I didn’t go, but this is one of my most favorite things to do. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Chrissy Murphy has been covering crime, breaking news and city government for The News Herald since May 2018.