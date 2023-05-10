Law enforcement officers from around the county came together Friday to carry on a special tradition in the county.

Officers carried the Special Olympics’ “Flame of Hope” across the county from the old courthouse in Morganton to the Hickory Police Department.

The approximately 22-mile run is one of the longest stretches in the state, according to information from law enforcement officers.

“It’s a long day of running, but it’s a fun day,” said Lt. Jacob Reynolds from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s been participating in the run for about 13 years. Mike Williams, a training instructor for the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, has been working with the Special Olympics since 1990 and participating in the run for 18 years.

“It gives us a chance to give back to our athletes, and that’s what it’s all about,” Williams said. “Getting them prepared for the state games next month.”

It’s a nationwide tradition that started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, when the city’s police chief, Richard LaMunyon, created it as a way for law enforcement to be involved in the community, according to information from the program’s website.

The run was presented to the International Association of Chiefs of Police two years later, and it was adopted that year by the organization. The run has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics programs since its inception, according to the torch run’s website.