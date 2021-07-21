Lead cast members announced for 'Something Rotten'

In “Something Rotten,” the opening show of the Hickory Community Theatre’s 73rd season, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in a hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway.

These brothers are played by Scott Hudson and Branden Nuhfer.

Hudson, who plays Nick Bottom, is an attorney for the Lincoln County Department of Social Services. Originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, he relocated to North Carolina to attend law school and moved to the Hickory area two years ago.

“‘Something Rotten’ is my second favorite show of all time, and Nick Bottom is a bucket list role for me,” Hudson said. “My favorite thing about Hickory Community Theatre is the diversity of shows they choose for their season.”

Nuhfer, who plays Nigel, is taking his second outing on the HCT stage. His first role was in “Hair” in 2019, and he received a Kay Award for Outstanding Character Actor for his performance as Margaret Mead. He also has been in several productions at The Green Room. His hometown is Denver, where he’s lived for 21 years. Nuhfer is currently a student at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.