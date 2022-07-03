Leaders take on new roles in school system

Burke County Public Schools welcomed several directors, principals and assistant principals to new roles for the upcoming school year.
“A new school year brings many exciting changes for students being prompted to new grade levels and meeting new teachers," Superintendent Mike Swan said. "It also brings exciting changes for school district staff being promoted, making lateral moves or retiring. As we look forward to a successful 2022-2023 academic year, we congratulate our administrators who will be in new roles and anticipate great accomplishments from their leadership.”
The following list highlights a few changes the Burke County Board of Education approved, and were effective Friday, July 1.
Schools that will have new principals or assistant principals are:
- Drexel Elementary Assistant Principal Sarah Call
- Glen Alpine Elementary Principal Lori Westerfield
- Hildebran Elementary Principal Caroline Howard
- Mountain View Elementary Assistant Principal Bryan Wolfe
- Oak Hill Elementary Principal Jim Cole
- WA Young Elementary Principal Tosha Haskins
- East Burke Middle Principal DJ Carswell, Assistant Principals Rodney Pyatte and Deanna Minetola
- Liberty Middle Assistant Principal Chris Winkler
- Table Rock Middle Principal Jeannie Jandrew, Assistant Principal Candace Butler
- Walter Johnson Middle Assistant Principal Bryn McSwain
- Freedom High Principal Shanda Epley, Assistant Principal Heather Hollifield
- Hallyburton Academy Principal Rich Linens
Taking on new roles at Central Office are:
- Human Resource Director Keith Recker
- Director of Secondary Education Debbie Jennings
- CTE Director and Countywide Athletic Director Casey Rogers
- Assistant EC Director Desarae Kirkpatrick
Recent and upcoming retirements include Hildebran Principal Randy Sain, Hallyburton Principal Jonathon Clontz, Human Resources Director Kim Rudisill and EC Director Shane Mace.