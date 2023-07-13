Studying biblical-related subjects throughout my ministerial career, one day it occurred to me that the average household of Bible times was basically built around the work space of its family.

Through the millennia of changes in culture and interests, so has the home. Visiting my older relatives in the rural areas when I was a child, I recall that the center of their homes usually was the kitchen, then later Americana placed the concentration of the family in the den. But there is no doubt but that the last several generations the family focus has been the television. That magic box has a much longer history than most of us would imagine. The first conception of the “Photoelectric selenium effect” was discovered in 1873 by one Willoughby Smith. Eleven years later the invention of the Nipkow disk allowed for the creation of the “mechanic television.” Most of us are fully aware of where its irreversible popularity went from there.

By today’s date of July 13 in 1930, the television was a foregone conclusion so firmly dominating society’s horizon that David Sarnoff (the Belarusian-American immigrant who rose from hawking the Times on the streets to the head of The New York Times, RCA and NBC) observed in his newspaper, “TV would be a theater in every home.”

But even from the beginning, people in knowledgeable positions as well as the man in the street were questioning its influence on society. There is no denying that TV has impacted every part of culture — politics, family, education, religion, economics, standard of living and even our own sense of self-worth. For most people, it is the primary readily-accessible and continual source of information with regard to news and entertainment.

Through the selection of words, images and sound bites, TV’s presentation of current events or fashions shapes public opinion on issues as well as the consumers’ perception of what they should wear, drive or eat. Every study I have read on the subject has concluded that television is the leading swaying power of attitudes, values and behaviors promoting materialism, greed and glamour as oppose to ethics, education and work. More so than family, peers or religion.

However, only a few expose the magic trick by which the media accomplishes all of the above. The TV industry is only able to deliver this massive crowd-control result by persuading their viewers through it’s mass and impersonal contact that all the thinking has been done for them and that which they see on the screen is the only truth. In my youth, conservatives would tune in to Sgt. Friday and “Dragnet” for their political views, while the liberals would watch Hawkeye Pierce on “M.A.S.H.” Today, they respectively get their news from Fox and CNN.

The notion of reading, learning and thinking for one’s self never seems to dawn upon them.

My personal vexation is that I see a parallel phenomena occurring in today’s church. Pseudo-churches that emphasize glamour, wealth and entertainment that is controlled by a few who worldly benefit from its “ministry.”

This awareness was revealed to me unexpectedly in the middle of a young adult Sunday school class that Sue and I were trying to start in a church several years ago. I asked them to turn in their Bibles to the Gospel of John. None knew what a Gospel was. Furthermore, none of them understood what a book named after a man could be. When I tried to give the helpful instructions of, “turn to the New Testament,” they had no conception of the Bible being composed of an Old and New Testament. Yet all of them had been raised in one of those huge mega-churches famous for their ecstatic music, flamboyant preacher, wonderfully choreographed “worship” service and ever-present television cameras. In fact, the sanctuary was so large that most of the congregation present had to watch the worship service and scripture texts displayed on monitors around the walls. One lady in the class had not missed a Sunday in 18 years and still had no idea of what the New Testament was. All the thinking had been done for her, leaving her only to attend and donate.

It is sad that the democracy must stand against the mind-numbing indoctrination that abuses our precious freedom of the press. Equally important that Jesus never asked people to leave their minds at the door. Rather, He invited them to accept Him, not mind control.

Just as TV should cease portraying violence, materialism and unethical accomplishments in role modeling characters, ministry needs to imitate Jesus who said quite clearly that He came to set free, pardon, heal and preach good news.