Learning from others' experiences - Favorite stories from 2020

It was eye-opening to hear a firsthand account of the civil rights movement in America in the 1960s, which I knew about only through studying it at school. You can read about historical events in a textbook, but it's so much more impactful when someone says, "This is what happened to me and how I felt about it." I think anyone can draw inspiration from people like Jean Fleming and U.S. Rep John Lewis and others who fought for racial equality - from their courage, unwavering determination, passion for their cause and the sacrifices they made to ensure those coming after them would have a better future.