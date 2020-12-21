Learning from others' experiences - Favorite stories from 2020

As I looked back on my favorite stories of the year, I realized the common theme among them was people speaking with passion sharing wisdom gained over a lifetime of experiences.
What a privilege it is to have the opportunity to help people tell their stories and pass on their wisdom to others. Read on to see what you can learn:
Retired teacher, principal reflects on decades in deaf education - Burke County Notebook
I knew Betty only casually through our church before I interviewed her, so I had no idea about the depth of experiences she had enjoyed over a lifetime of dedicating herself to deaf education. I continue to be inspired by her decades-long passion and focus that led to her many great achievements.
Nevertheless, she created - Burke County Notebook
I didn't know much about the subject of gender inequality in the art world when a friend of mine brought it up, but in following up on my curiosity, I was treated to valuable pearls of wisdom that apply to many areas of life by talented professionals who are passionate about their work.
Local resident recalls Congressional representative, civil rights activist
Support Local Journalism
It was eye-opening to hear a firsthand account of the civil rights movement in America in the 1960s, which I knew about only through studying it at school. You can read about historical events in a textbook, but it's so much more impactful when someone says, "This is what happened to me and how I felt about it." I think anyone can draw inspiration from people like Jean Fleming and U.S. Rep John Lewis and others who fought for racial equality - from their courage, unwavering determination, passion for their cause and the sacrifices they made to ensure those coming after them would have a better future.
Local resident recounts generations of family history
Morganton native recalls early 20th century farm life
From Burke County Notebook
Henry Ramseur is a fantastic storyteller who brought the past alive for me as he shared his family history going back to the Revolutionary War era. Raised as a "city girl," I was fascinated by his memories of growing up on a farm in Morganton in the early 20th century.
Series on Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr.
Since I am not originally from North Carolina, I had heard of the late Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. and his role in the Watergate hearings, but didn't know much about him beyond that. I got a vivid picture of him as a person as his family members recalled their favorite memories of him and shared how he influenced their lives.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.