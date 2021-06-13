Leaving happiness in your wake - Burke County Notebook

Every person leaves a “wake” behind them as they go through life.

Like motorboats tumble the water on Lake James, people, too, create a pattern of waves behind them.

The expression, “to leave something in your wake” originated with the boating term of a water wake. A wake can be powerful, either constructive in moving a boat forward, or destructive if its waves crash too close to the shoreline or interfere with other boats. Similarly, the wake a person leaves behind can be good or bad in its impact.

Asking, “What’s in your wake?” can be quite revealing.

More than 20 years ago in a restaurant near Yellowstone National Park, I learned that even strangers can leave a wake in your path.

Our party of five teenagers and four adults were next in line for a table. The restaurant was packed. Across the room, an angry man threw down some dollar bills and slammed his fist on the table. As he marched toward the cashier stand, veins bulged in his neck as his anger exploded with shouts of complaint that he had waited far too long for his breakfast. Then he turned and loudly summoned his wife and children, who sat wide-eyed at the table. Together they made a hasty exit.