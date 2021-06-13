Leaving happiness in your wake - Burke County Notebook

Every person leaves a “wake” behind them as they go through life.
Like motorboats tumble the water on Lake James, people, too, create a pattern of waves behind them.
The expression, “to leave something in your wake” originated with the boating term of a water wake. A wake can be powerful, either constructive in moving a boat forward, or destructive if its waves crash too close to the shoreline or interfere with other boats. Similarly, the wake a person leaves behind can be good or bad in its impact.
Asking, “What’s in your wake?” can be quite revealing.
More than 20 years ago in a restaurant near Yellowstone National Park, I learned that even strangers can leave a wake in your path.
Our party of five teenagers and four adults were next in line for a table. The restaurant was packed. Across the room, an angry man threw down some dollar bills and slammed his fist on the table. As he marched toward the cashier stand, veins bulged in his neck as his anger exploded with shouts of complaint that he had waited far too long for his breakfast. Then he turned and loudly summoned his wife and children, who sat wide-eyed at the table. Together they made a hasty exit.
Stunned by the early morning outburst, a waitress quickly cleared the vacated table and the hostess seated us there. Before we placed our order, the wait staff carried out platters of pancakes and bacon, hot off the griddle, from the kitchen to our table. Our hungry teens were delighted to accept the free food offered to us. It was the breakfast the man and his family ordered, but had left behind in his angry wake.
I’ve often wondered about that man. Why he was so angry? What happened to him? What impact did that anger have on his wife and kids? That morning, did they eat snacks in the car? There wasn’t another restaurant around for miles.
More recently, I’ve experienced the happy wake of a small group of special friends. Together, we encouraged each other to stay positive throughout the pandemic.
When swimming pools reopened last summer, we became a support group to one another, meeting three mornings a week for a water aerobics workout at our neighborhood pool. In the fall, we moved indoors to the Morganton Aquatic Center. Our physical as well as our mental health has benefitted.
Even when keeping a safe distance was required, we decided to chat through the entire routine. With mutual respect for differing points of view, we talk and listen, agreeing to disagree on some things. We laugh a lot. And our friendships have grown deeper.
Last December, these special ladies surprised me. I can still feel the joy that felt like a warm hug, (during a time when hugs were prohibited) when I received a thank you gift for being the volunteer leader of our water aerobics group. The gesture was gift enough, yet when I opened the package, I was speechlessly overwhelmed with the beauty revealed beneath the tissue paper. It was a piece of art, crafted by friend, neighbor and artist, Diane Enger.
Diane is a fused glass artist who has pursued her art full time since she retired in North Carolina, after teaching art in Illinois Public Schools for 25 years. Her work is exhibited in galleries, and she teaches classes locally. She also serves on the board of directors of the Burke Arts Council.
Her designs use the color and reflective qualities of glass combined with other materials to create textures and patterns that are inspired by nature. The trees, foliage and mountains that surround our county are a catalyst for art that brings beauty to life.
A few weeks before I received the gift, I had visited Diane’s art studio and admired her work. One piece of blue-and-gold glass fused in a tree design especially caught my eye.
The group later explained that when they had discussed getting me a gift, Diane told them how much I had liked one particular piece of art. So, that’s what they chose.
Someone noticed; others listened and purchased … simply so I could be blessed with joy. The overt thoughtfulness was in itself a precious gift. And Diane’s artwork, hanging on my wall, reminds me of the wake of happiness created by this special group of friends.
You don’t have to be an artist to create a wake of happiness wherever you go. Whether you build relationships or help others, your actions create a ripple effect. From a kind word, a smile, a hug, a gift, a helping hand, a hopeful message; all these things bring beauty and happiness to a world that is weary and wounded.
No matter how large or small your sphere of influence, like a boat driver, you are responsible for the wake you leave behind. Your wake is your legacy and your choice. It is also your gift.
“Do unto others as you would have them do …” Well, surely you know the rest.
Janice Krouskop lives near Lake James and is a member of the Morganton Writers Group.