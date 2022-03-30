Lees-McRae College offers Wildlife Science Summer Program to High School students

BANNER ELK— Lees-McRae College will be hosting two sessions of the Wildlife Science Summer Program this June. The first session will take place June 19-25, and the second session will be June 26-July 1.

Targeted toward high school students with an interest in natural and environmental sciences, this week long camp is an immersive academic enrichment experience where students will eat, sleep and learn on the Lees-McRae campus. Participants must have completed at least their freshman year of high school and must have taken or be currently enrolled in any high-school level biology course.

While the sessions are similar and both focus on teaching the fundamentals of wildlife biology through experiential learning, week two is suggested for students who are slightly more advanced. Students may enroll in one or both sessions, and the week one session provides adequate background information for a student to be successful in the more advanced week two session.

This program is excellent for students who are interested in pursuing a degree or career in natural or wildlife sciences, and many participants go on to study these fields at Lees-McRae as undergraduate students. To sign up for the program or find more details about the sessions, visit the Academic Summer Programs page.