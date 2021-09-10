Legacy of Drexel native killed in 9/11 attacks lives on through scholarship

“Eric was also one of the first pilots to do a test flight for the Navy to fire a hellfire missile from his specific helicopter in a specific pattern,” Brad said, “so that’s kind of a neat thing.”

Eric and Emily stayed in touch during those long, distant years, writing letters that Emily still treasures but can’t bring herself to read anymore. She credits them with helping the two eventually reunite and get married.

“We wrote letters at least weekly, sometimes more than that, and he would tell me stories about the people that he was on the ship with and what he could tell me about being there,” Emily said. “I can’t believe it’s been, well, 20 years since he passed away, so even more years since he wrote those letters, and I still to this day cannot read them. I just … I have them in a box, and I know they’re there, and that’s a very special part of our friendship.

“It was almost like writing to a diary, sharing our hopes, dreams, fears and day-to-day life with the person we knew would hold them safe forever,” Emily added.

Eric was promoted from ensign to lieutenant junior grade in 1994 and then to lieutenant in 1996. He and Emily later moved to Washington, D.C., so he could continue serving with the Navy while stationed at the Pentagon.