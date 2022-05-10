Lenoir-Rhyne opens doors to CVCC students

HICKORY – An innovative partnership between Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College will expose CVCC students to life at a four-year college and prepare them for the transition.

The program will allow CVCC students to live on LR’s campus this fall and participate in student life at a four-year college while also taking classes at CVCC. All students in the program will enroll in a one-credit class at LR that will meet once a month and discuss transitioning to a four-year college and financial aid opportunities, among other topics. The CVCC students will have access to all LR resources, including sporting events, counseling and health services and student activities. Dining plans will also be available.

“This collaboration results from the strong relationship LR and CVCC enjoy and is a win-win,” said Fred Whitt of Lenoir-Rhyne University. “CVCC students will be able to explore all that Lenoir-Rhyne has to offer, and we can help ease the transition for those students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree after they finish at CVCC.”

The program began as the result of conversations between Leah Beth Hubbard, special assistant for strategic initiatives at LR, and Nick Schroder, executive director of student life at CVCC. A pilot group of about six CVCC students lived on the LR campus during the 2021-22 academic year. The goal is to have 25 students for the 2022-23 year.

“This partnership represents how educational institutions can work together to solve critical issues for our students in the region,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “We are excited to partner with Lenoir-Rhyne University to provide access to student housing and student success.”

CVCC students can apply to the Visiting Student Housing program online at www.lr.edu/student-life/residence-life/housing.