VALDESE — The leprechauns will soon take over downtown Valdese once again in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

The town will hold its third annual Lucky Leprechaun Hunt from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. People are invited to search the downtown area from Italy Street to the Old Rock School to find one of 200 leprechauns town officials have hidden.

Those who are lucky enough to discover one should bring him to the tourism office in the Old Rock School in exchange for a “pot o’ gold” prize. The town asks families to limit themselves to one leprechaun per child, so everyone can join in the fun.

Families are encouraged to make the most of their visit to downtown Valdese as they go on the hunt for a leprechaun.

“The downtown district is home to several locally owned restaurants and unique shops,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for Valdese. “Enjoy a picnic lunch or ice cream cone at one of the multiple downtown parks. Continue your ‘hunting’ skills as you search for all hidden 51 objects in the Village Park Mural. Relax by beautiful Centennial Fountain Park or take a photo with the new art installation on the Old Rock School lawn to commemorate the Old Rock School’s 100th birthday in 2023!”

For more details about the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt and other Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-874-6774.