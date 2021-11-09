Let them know “WeSeeYou”

Have you been looking for a way to thank the UNC Health Blue Ridge health care workers during the pandemic?

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation has launched #BlueRidgeWeSeeYou as a way to do just that. A gift of $10 will purchase a meal for an employee of UNC Health Blue Ridge to be served on Nov. 17.

“COVID-19 has made these last two years a challenging time for everyone,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the foundation. “Our healthcare workers have bravely faced the realities of the pandemic every day. Their commitment to dealing with the virus and supporting the patients of this community has been tremendous.”

Throughout the hospitals, Riebel says COVID has taken its toll. “Our teammates need encouragement now more than ever,” she said. “Please let our frontline teammates know that you see them and appreciate them.”

One early supporter of the foundation’s initiative is former health care worker Ann Moncrief of Morganton. She recently wrote a letter to the editor about WeSeeYou.

“At the start of the pandemic, (frontline workers) were recognized, but as the months have slogged by, it has been easier to forget their daily struggle - physical and emotional,” Moncrief wrote. “I think this is a good chance to help unify the community.”