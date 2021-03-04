Letters: Black History Month coverage commended

Coverage commended

We would like to commend staff writer Tammie Gercken for her excellent series of articles featured in The News Herald celebrating Black History Month. Thanks to all who contributed background information and historical photographs so these stories and the people they honor will not be forgotten.

Larry Cole and Deb Rose, Morganton

Writer’s coverage appreciated

My husband and I would like to extend our appreciation to Ms. Tammie Gercken for the outstanding work she did on the Black History articles! It was a topic of our daily discussions – did you see, did you know, can you believe?! BIG kudos Tammie – your articles were very informative and I’m sure I speak on behalf of the African American community in Burke County – you made us all proud!

Thank you also to The News Herald for your willingness to present these… not just on page 3 or the last page, but front page each and every day! Truly there is no history, without the inclusion of Black History!

Thank you again.

Charles and Amy Kincaid, Morganton