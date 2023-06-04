Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 996 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — 18 holds

2. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson — 16 holds

3. Identity by Nora Roberts — 14 holds

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus — 9 holds

5. The Wedding Planner by Danielle Steel — 7 holds

6. All the Days of Summer by Nancy Thayer — 5 holds

7. LIAR! By Fern Michaels — 5 holds

8. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley — 4 holds

9. The Lie Maker by Linwood Barclay — 4 holds

10. Windswept Way by Irene Hannon — 3 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. Only the Dead by Jack Carr — 77 holds

2. Happy Place by Emily Henry — 333 holds

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover — 93 holds

4. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover — 73 holds

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus — 580 holds

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros — 49 holds

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver — 348 holds

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover — 68 holds

9. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson — 296 holds

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave — 59 holds

Adult programming

Adults can attend an educational lunchtime program offered by Vaya Health on Wednesday at noon at the Morganton Public Library, 204 S. King St., Morganton. The topic discussed is PTSD: Healing the Emotional Wound. CEU’s are available for participants. Needlework in the Morning will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. at Little Guatemala, 810 E. Union St., Morganton. Programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. Call 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org for more information.

Young adult programming

It’s the first week of June, and YAS is busily preparing for Summer Reading Program 2023. Need a mental health break after the stress of the end of school? Join us on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library, 204 S. King St., Morganton, for a Mental Health Afternoon Pop Up. We will have a guided craft and mental health info, tips, and tricks from Mimosa Christian Counseling Center. No pre-registration is required to attend. Program is limited to middle and high school students. Be sure to prep for this year’s SRP by logging on to bcpls.readsquared.com and updating (or creating) your account, and check out everything we have to offer this summer at bcpls.org. For more information or questions, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Don’t forget that registration for our Tails and Tales summer reading program is now open. Flyers for the summer are available at all three Burke County Public Library locations. Watch our website and Facebook page for more details on the programs that are happening this summer. Registration for most of the sign-up programs has opened, but a few will have staggered registration dates throughout the summer. Many of our programs are filling up quickly. See the flyer for registration details on specific programs. This year, set your own personal goal and track minutes read digitally on ReadSquared or on a paper-tracking log to earn a weekly prize. Last year, we logged 149,440 minutes reading; track all of your summer reading to help us surpass that amount this year!

We will have two Kickoff events this year. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library, 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran, will be hosting “Unicorns & Dragons” on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Come make a craft, have a snack, register for a gift card drawing and get registered for our Summer Reading Program. There will also be lots of photo opportunities with some very special guests!

The Morganton and Valdese Public Libraries will have their “Kickoff to Summer Party” on the Morganton Courthouse Square on Monday, Jun. 12, from 5-8 p.m. This event will kickoff children’s, teen and adult programs all together, so bring the whole family for a fun evening! The band Big Bang Boom will be on stage from 5:15-6 p.m. and 6:15-7 p.m. Organizations from around the area will also be present with games and giveaways. Food trucks and Sunset Slush of the Blue Ridge will also be available if anyone wants to purchase dinner or a cool treat during the event.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,382 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have preregistration and age requirements.