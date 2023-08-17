Most Wanted List Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top Ten Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,004 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL

Top 10 Holds1. Honey Drop Dead by Laura Childs – 6 holds

2. Out of Nowhere by Sandra Brown – 6 holds

3. Rock Bottom by Fern Michaels – 6 holds

4. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 5 holds

5. Lion and Lamb by James Patterson – 5 holds

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt – 5 holds

7. After That Night by Karin Slaughter – 4 holds

8. Break of Day by Colleen Coble – 4 holds

9. Grave Descend by Michael Crichton – 3 holds

10. Happiness by Danielle Steel – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 414 holds

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 292 holds

3. Out of Nowhere by Sandra Brown – 225 holds

4. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 124 holds

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 132 holds

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 536 holds

7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 535 holds

8. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden – 272 holds

9. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 64 holds

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 66 holds

Adult ProgrammingJoin the Burke County Genealogical Society for their quarterly meeting presentation, History and Happenings at Magnolia, presented by Marsha Riddle on Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Beginner’s Knitting Class will be offered Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Preregistration is required and all supplies will be provided. This is for adults only. The Burke County Public Library will be offering a new series titled “Lost Skills” each month to teach life skills which may not be naturally learned or taught anymore. The first class will be Refrigerator Pickles, on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Preregistration is required and supplies will be provided. Needlework in the Morning will meet on Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. No registration is needed. The Friends of the Library will offer a bag sale at the MAD Paperback Book Exchange location, 126 W. Union St., on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get ready for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale. The sale will be Sept. 15-16 at the Collett Street Recreation Center at 300 Collett St. Volunteers to help with the book sale are needed. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. All programs are adults only unless otherwise stated.

Young Adult ProgrammingIt’s a packed week this week! Join us on Monday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library for a Monday Matinee featuring “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023 — PG). Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. we’ll be at the Valdese Public Library for a Canvas Art & Movie Night featuring “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (2023 — PG-13). Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library teens and adults will meet for our monthly Oxymorons Book Discussion Group to discuss “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn. We’ll get ready to head into the weekend on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library for Anime Club (snacks, ramen, and boba provided). Finally, head to the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. for a Mario Kart Tournament & Tailgate Party to battle — and snack — it out with your friends! No preregistration is required to attend any of these events. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s ProgrammingDid you see the invitation for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Celebration on our calendar for this week? If you did and are wondering what this is all about, we have some details for you! 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten because being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families who completed the challenge that year. If your child isn’t participating yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books today! If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished. Don’t forget that repeat reads DO count. So, if your child wants to read the same book over and over, that’s OK — each time counts! Repetition builds those literacy skills too!

If the challenge seems a little too daunting — did you know that if you read three books a night, you will reach the goal in less than a year? So, 4-5 year olds going to kindergarten next year still have time! Make it two books per night, and you will still reach it within a year and a half!

Volunteer OpportunitiesVolunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help, call Library Director Jim Wilson at 828-764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 4,517 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find Us on the WebGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have preregistration and age requirements.