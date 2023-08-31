Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the top 10 titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,007 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt – 6 holds

2. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 5 holds

3. Rock Bottom by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

4. After That Night by Karin Slaughter – 4 holds

5. Beneath Dark Waters by Karen Rose – 4 holds

6. Break of Day by Colleen Coble – 4 holds

7. Lion and Lamb by James Patterson – 4 holds

8. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 4 holds

9. Countdown by Lynette Eason --3 holds

10. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston – 3 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 547 holds

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 290 holds

3. Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston – 22 holds

4. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 124 holds

5. Lion & Lamb by James Patterson – 181 holds

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden – 279 holds

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 473 holds

8. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 121 holds

9. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace – 40 holds

10. Tides of Fire by James Rollins – 54 holds

Adult programming

Adults registered for the Savory Spice Club can pick-up their spice for the month of September at their preferred library on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Adults can attend an educational lunchtime program offered by Vaya on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at noon. at the Morganton Public Library. The topic to be discussed is Neurocognitive Disorders and the Basics of Dementia. CEU's are available for participants. Snacks and bottled water will be provided. The Savory Spice Cooking Class will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required to attend. Enrollment in the Savory Spice Club is not required to attend, however, space is limited. Needlework in the Morning will meet on Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. at Little Guatemala. No registration is required. The Bibliomaniacs subscription box for adults will be going to a “first-come, first-served” model. There will be boxes available at all three library locations on the second Monday of each month. Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale! The sale will be held downstairs at the Collett Street Recreation Center, 300 Collett St., Morganton. Volunteers are still needed to assist. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

#YAS has made it to September! This week there will be #YASBox Subscription Boxes available for middle and high school students at all library locations while supplies last — so don't wait to snag one. As a reminder — all library locations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, so head in on Tuesday to pick up a box. Teens who are interested in learning to play D&D can now pre-register for our "D&D for Beginners One-Shot Night on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. and pre-registration is required to attend. Mark your calendars now — YAS is preparing to host author Dennis Avelar, author of "The Blue Q" to celebrate Guatemalan Independence Day next weekend. Avelar will be at the Morganton Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. This event will feature a book talk with the author and an interactive activity/craft, and is open to all ages! No pre-registration is required. For more information about all things YAS, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

September is here, and it has brought some cool new programs for kids and families with it! Preschool Discovery Lab will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10-11 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. This program is for children up to 5 years of age. Bring your preschoolers for a fun, laidback morning of exploring, tinkering and creating with Lincoln Logs, Duplos, magnetic building blocks, marble runs, tangram puzzles and more. No pre-registration is required.

Other programs that do require pre-registration are also coming this month:

Welcome Fall DIY Scarecrow Program at the Valdese Public Library; Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m.; For children in Kindergarten-5th grade. Read a spooky scarecrow story, have popcorn and build your own kid-sized scarecrow!

Zoom Patrol at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library; Monday, Sept. 18, at 3:45 p.m.

Pig the Pug Family Storytime (with Pug Meet and Greet) at the Valdese Public Library; Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Come enjoy books, a craft, activity and meet a real pug.

Geology Rocks! A Gemstone Mining Program presented by the Schiele Museum at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library; Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3:30 p.m.

Cooking Club Online with the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library; Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 3:30 p.m.; For children in grades 3-5.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help, call Library Director Jim Wilson at 764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,537 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.