Library Matters - Jan. 1, 2023

Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 974 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 14 holds

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 12 holds

3. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 10 holds

4. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts – 9 holds

5. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon – 6 holds

6. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans – 6 holds

7. “The Perfect Assassin” by James Patterson – 6 holds

8. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 5 holds

9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 5 holds

10. “Devil’s Delight” by M.C. Beaton – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 204 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 317 holds

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 287

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 244 holds

5. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham – 665 holds

6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 110

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 90 holds

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 100 holds

9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver – 595 holds

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 61 holds

Libraries closed

All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Years holiday. Outside book boxes will be open at all sites.

Adult programming

Upcoming adult programs for the week include; Savory Spice Club pick-up on Monday, Jan. 3, at patron’s preferred library for those pre-registered for the program. There will be a Savory Spice Cooking Class on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration required. Winter Reading Book-opoly is back! The program runs Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Pick up a game board and read books to have the chance to win prizes! For adults only. For more information, call 828-764-9269, visit bcpls.org/adult, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

Happy January from YAS! Today is the first day of YAS Winter Reading Program 2023, which runs from now until Feb. 28. You can participate by logging on to bcpls.readsquared.com and tracking everything you read this month and next to be entered in to win a prize. YAS is coming back from a brief winter break on Friday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. for a Canvas Art & Movie Afternoon at the Morganton Public Library. No pre-registration is required to attend this program! Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. is our monthly D&D @ the Library at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is encouraged to attend, Roll20.net and Discord accounts are required to play. Adults are permitted to participate in D&D @ the Library. For more information about these and other Young Adult Services programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Our Winter Reading Challenge for Kids starts today! 2023’s challenge is a BINGO Board, and there are two ways to participate: digitally via the ReadSquared app or website or on paper. If you were registered in ReadSquared for the summer reading program, you have already been transferred into the Winter Reading Challenge. If you are new to ReadSquared, you can download the mobile app or access the website at bcpls.readsquared.com. If you would prefer to use a paper BINGO Board, come by any of our library branches to pick one up after Jan. 1. Stay tuned to our website, social media or come in and see us for more details or if you have any questions.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,149 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.