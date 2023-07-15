“Must Love Flowers” by Debbie Macomber – 7 holds

“Palazzo” by Danielle Steel – 7 holds

“Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 6 holds

“Counter Attack” by Patricia Bradley – 4 holds

“An Evil Heart” by Linda Castillo – 4 holds

“Obsessed” by James Patterson – 4 holds

“Secrets in the Dark” (Original) by Heather Graham — 4 holds

“The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

“Too Late” by Colleen Hoover – 112 holds

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros – 231 holds

“The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand – 509 holds

“It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 131 holds

“Happy Place” by Emily Henry – 388 holds

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 682 holds

“It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 75 holds

“Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 89 holds

“Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace – 20 holds

“Love Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood – 44 holds

Adult programming

Adults can create a Pulp Fiction Necklace featuring images of vintage pulp fiction detective novels. This program will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. You must pre-register.

Valdese Plot Hounds Book Discussion Group will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. The book to be discussed is “Naked in Death” by J.D. Robb.

Join the Burke County Public Library to try out the fun activity of axe throwing. We will meet at Stidham’s Axe Throwing & Lounge of Morganton, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, Morganton, on Thursday at 6 p.m. This program is free for participants. Participants are responsible for their own food/beverages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited space. This program is for adults only.

Author Glenn Harvey will chat about his book “Frank’s Bear Cave” on Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. This program is for adults/teens only. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. All programs are adults only unless otherwise stated.

Young adult programming

It’s week 5 and this week starts with a thieving flamingo and ends in a bear cave! Teens can pre-register and head to the Morganton Public Library to make their own DIY Thieving Flamingo craft Monday at 6 p.m. (all supplies and instruction provided).

Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. is Negative Cookie Night where teens can make some cookies that won’t look like your traditional cookies but they’ll taste just as amazing (no pre-registration required, allergy list available upon request).

Murderous Manga & Anime Night at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. Join other YAS SRP teens to watch and discuss your favorite manga/anime series, eat snacks and weeb out.

Friday at 4 p.m. is Crime Time Café at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library where teens come and enjoy snacks, a mystery-themed movie, games and more!

We end the week at the Valdese Public Library on Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m. with a book discussion with local author Glen Harvey as he discusses his book “Frank’s Bear Cave.” No pre-registration is required and this discussion is open to adults and teens.

Teens can register and track their reading and activity points at bcpls.readsquared.com. For more information on these and other programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

We are excited to announce an exciting new pop-up program at the Morganton Public Library! Join us for “Pop-Up Storytimes With A Cop” for the following Fridays in July: July 14 and 21 at 3 p.m. Come hear one of the officers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety share some silly stories and some cool stuff from their jobs with us. There may even be a K9 officer making some appearances!

Keep logging those minutes reading for the Summer Reading Program, and don’t forget to visit any branch to redeem your prizes. Keep reading so we can reach our goal of 155,000 minutes this summer!

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help, call Library Director Jim Wilson at 764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your library

So far, 4,450 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.