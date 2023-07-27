Most Wanted List Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,004 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL

Top 10 Holds1. Must Love Flowers by Debbie Macomber – 7 holds

2. Obsessed by James Patterson – 5 holds

3. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 4 holds

4. Cross Down by James Patterson – 4 holds

5. Palazzo by Danielle Steel – 4 holds

6. Secrets in the Dark (Original) by Heather Graham—4 holds

7. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson – 4 holds

8. The Collector by Daniel Silva – 3 holds

9. Dead Fall by Brad Thor – 3 holds

10. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand – 3 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 252 holds

2. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 125 holds

3. Obsessed by James Patterson – 211 holds

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 148 holds

5. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 64 holds

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 642 holds

7. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 354 holds

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 77 holds

9. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand – 482 holds

10. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 519 holds

Adult programmingMonday, July 31, is the last day to track your summer reads! Points for the adult summer reading program, “True Crime Mayhem” will be tallied this week and winners will be contacted. Adults can attend an educational lunchtime program offered by Vaya on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at noon at the Morganton Public Library. The topic to be discussed is Opportunities to Help During a Crisis. CEU’s are available for participants. Snacks and bottled water will be provided. Needlework in the Morning will meet on Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration is required. Registration for the Savory Spice Club pick-up will begin Tuesday, Aug. 1. Limited space is available and for adults only. The spice will be available for pick-up on the first Tuesday in September. The Bibliomaniacs subscription box for adults will be going to a “first come, first served” model. There will be boxes available at all three library locations. The boxes will be available for pick-up on the second Monday of each month beginning in September. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programmingWe did it! We read, learned, and played all summer long and this is the week we see who won. Teens can track their reads until midnight on Monday, July 31. Once tracking ends, winners (both individual and team) will be announced, the murder will be solved, and August YAS programming will be released! We’ve had a blast this summer, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year. Have questions or comments? Contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programmingOur Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program has come to an end, but we do have one more big program for you before July ends! The Morganton Public Library will be hosting the Critter Keeper Randy Miller from South Carolina on Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m. You are not going to want to miss all the fun that he has for you. Did we mention there would be snakes, spiders, insects and more? If these creepy critters are right up your alley, be sure to join us for this exciting program! Don’t forget to finish logging the minutes that you spent reading through Saturday, July 29, and pick up your prizes at any location by Friday, Aug. 18. Registration for our fall storytimes will open on Monday, Aug. 7, and storytimes will resume on Monday, Aug. 21.

Volunteer opportunitiesVolunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help, call Library Director Jim Wilson at 764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 4476 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.