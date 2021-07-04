Library Matters - July 4, 2021

Libraries available

All locations of the Burke County Public Library have returned to a normal, pre-pandemic operating schedule. All library locations have lifted capacity limits for patrons and have begun transitioning back to in-person programs. Curbside service for materials will continue to be available at all sites. Online programming and drive through pick-up events will also continue as scheduled. Any additional changes in library operations will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For more information go to bcpls.org.

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your library