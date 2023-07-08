Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 999 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

Cross Down by James Patterson – 11 holds

Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 9 holds

Palazzo by Danielle Steel – 8 holds

The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson – 6 holds

The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand – 5 holds

Identity by Nora Roberts – 5 holds

Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 4 holds

The Last Sinner by Lisa Jackson – 4 holds

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 4 holds

Private Moscow by James Patterson — 4 holds

Current New York Times Bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand – 509 holds

Happy Place by Emily Henry – 386 holds

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 195 holds

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 130 holds

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 693 holds

Zero Days by Ruth Ware – 224 holds

Love Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood – 41 holds

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 75 holds

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace – 18 holds

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 478 holds

Adult programming

Morganton Public Safety will offer a “Situational Awareness & Active Shooter” presentation Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. No registration is required. This program is for adults and teens only.

Thumbprint Craft will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required.

The Burke County Public Library is partnering with NC State Parks to offer Ranger Programs this summer. Animal Tracks will be offered Wednesday at 10 a.m. at South Mountains State Park and is open to all ages. Participants will meet in the Jacob Fork Parking Area near the bridge that crosses the river. Transportation will not be provided. Participants are encouraged to stay after program to hike.

NC Cooperative Extension will present a program on Poisonous Plants of North Carolina on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration is required. The program is open to adult and teens only.

Join us for a fun creative writing event with local author Beth Revis. The program is called Outlandish Obits and will take place Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration is needed and the program is for adults only. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

We’ve hit the midway point through YAS SRP, and week four is all about collaborating with our grown up friends in the Adult Summer Reading Program. Adults and teens can head to the Morganton Public Library on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to attend Morganton Public Safety’s Situational Awareness/Active Shooter Training. No pre-registration is required to attend this program.

Tuesday is a Thumbprint Craft Night at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure enough supplies are available.

Finally, the NC Cooperative Extension Service will join us Thursday at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. for a presentation on the Poisonous Plants of North Carolina. No pre-registration is required to attend this program, and it’s open to adults and teens.

Teens can register and track their reading and activity points at bcpls.readsquared.com, for more information on these and other programs contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

There will be no regular storytime meetings today. This includes Baby Bookworms, Terrific Tots, Preschool Pals, Library Explorers and Cool Kids.

We are excited to announce an exciting new pop-up program at the Morganton Public Library this week! Join us for “Pop-Up Storytimes With A Cop” for the following Fridays in July: July 7, 14 and 21 at 3 p.m. Come hear one of the officers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety share some silly stories and some cool stuff from their jobs with us. There may even be a K9 officer making some appearances.

Keep logging those minutes reading for the Summer Reading Program, and don’t forget to visit any branch to redeem your prizes. After week two of Tails and Tales and as of June 26, we had 30,938 minutes of reading logged! Keep reading so we can reach our goal of 155,000 minutes this summer!

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help call library director Jim Wilson at 764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,428 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.