Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the top 10 titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,012 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Rock Bottom by Fern Michaels – 7 holds

2. Payback in Death by J.D. Robb – 6 holds

3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 6 holds

4. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 5 holds

5. After That Night by Karin Slaughter – 4 holds

6. Break of Day by Colleen Coble – 4 holds

7. Bright Lights, Big Christmas by Mary Kay Andrews – 4 holds

8. Countdown by Lynette Eason – 4 holds

9. The Armor of Light by Ken Follett – 3 holds

10. None of This is True by Lisa Jewell – 3 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 296 holds

2. Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer – 4 holds

3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 577 holds

4. The Coworker by Freida McFadden – 33 holds

5. The Breakaway by Jennifer Weiner – 141 holds

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden – 274 holds

7. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 123 holds

8. The Girl in the Eagle’s Talon by Karin Smirnoff – 37 holds

9. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 114 holds

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 443 holds

Adult programming

Valdese Plot Hounds Book Discussion Group will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. The book to be discussed is, “The Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill. This month’s Lost Skills program will be Freezer Jam, Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Come visit Burke County Public Library’s table at Nature Day at South Mountains State Park, Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A children’s activity will be offered. Join us as we welcome back musical talent Sarah McQuaid, Monday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. All ages are welcome. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. All programs are adults only unless otherwise stated.

Young adult programming

This week YAS is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month with a Virtual Challenge! This week, check out our Facebook, Instagram and Discord for daily BCPLS Library Card photo challenges. Snap a pic of the front of your card that meets the criteria for that day’s challenge, and post it using the hashtag #BCPLSLibCardChallenge to be entered in to win the Lego Icons 1950s Vintage Truck Lego Set. This is open to all ages! All ages can post and compete to win. Don’t forget that next Thursday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. is Apple Mug Cakes 101 at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Pre-registration is required to attend, so make sure to sign-up now. For more information about all things YAS, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Do your kids have their own library card yet? This week, show off your library card and all the adventures your family can have with it by participating in our virtual challenge! From Sept. 18-23, check out our Facebook and Instagram for daily BCPLS Library Card photo challenges. Snap a pic of your card for the challenge and post it using the hashtag #BCPLSLibCardChallenge to be entered to win the Lego Icons 1950s Vintage Truck Lego set.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help call Library Director Jim Wilson at 764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

Trustee meeting

The Burke County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Sep. 26, at 4 p.m. in the meeting room of the Morganton Public Library. The meeting is open to the public. The board of trustees meets quarterly on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. for March, June, September and December. The December meeting is typically moved to the third Tuesday to avoid the holidays. Meetings rotate between the three Burke County Public Library locations.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,550 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.