Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 1,010 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. Rock Bottom by Fern Michaels – 7 holds

2. After That Night by Karin Slaughter – 6 holds

3. Break of Day by Colleen Coble – 6 holds

4. Countdown by Lynette Eason—6 holds

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt – 6 holds

6. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 5 holds

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 4 holds

8. The Armor of Light by Ken Follett – 3 holds

9. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston – 3 holds

10. Payback in Death by J.D. Robb – 3 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 288 holds

2. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child – 132 holds

3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – 575 holds

4. After That Night by Karin Slaughter – 200 holds

5. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden – 283 holds

6. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 126 holds

7. Shadow Dance by Christine Feehan – 18 holds

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 472 holds

9. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 116 holds

10. Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston – 18 holds

Adult programming

The Bibliomaniacs subscription box for adults will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday, Sept. 11, at all three Burke County Public Library locations. The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sep. 16, at the Collett Street Recreation Center. Friday will be a members only preview sale from 5-7:30 p.m. and you can join at the door. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is open to everyone. Please bring bags or boxes for your purchases. Starting in October the Morganton Public Library will begin a Puzzle Swap program for adults in the community. Puzzles brought to the library for the Puzzle Swap must be in very good condition with no missing pieces. Puzzles with 300, 500, 750 and 1,000 are accepted at this time. The Puzzle Swap will be for adults only. This is a new opportunity to share those puzzles you love, with others in the community. Join us as we welcome back musical talent Sarah McQuaid, Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. The performance is free and open to all ages. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

It’s here! This Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library we will have an author visit from Dennis Avelar. This event will feature a book talk and an activity/craft for all ages. Come celebrate Guatemalan Independence Day weekend at this event. No preregistration is required and this event is open to all ages. This week also features our D&D for Beginners One-Shot Night at the Morganton Public Library at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. This program is open to beginner D&D players only, and preregistration is required. Thursday, Sept. 14 is our monthly Anime Club meeting at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. For more information about all things YAS, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Have you checked out the NC Kids Digital Library yet? If you are looking for a juvenile title and can’t find it in the library’s digital catalog, don’t forget to check the NC Kids Digital Library also. This free digital collection of ebooks, audiobooks, videos and read-alongs is provided by the State of North Carolina and presents lots of exciting options for kids (and for those that are young at heart). More information about our digital collections can be found at bcpls.org/ebooks. Libby users can add NC Kids Digital Library to your list of libraries in the program. If you need any help accessing this digital catalog, please call or stop by your local branch. Bonus tip: Following along with an audiobook while reading a book is a great way to help struggling readers develop their vocabulary and fluency.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed at the Morganton Public Library to assist with landscape maintenance. We need some folks to help us keep our newly landscaped areas free of weeds and debris. If you would like to help, call Library Director Jim Wilson at 764-9276 or email at jwilson@bcpls.org.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,550 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.