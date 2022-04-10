Library Matters - Sunday, April 10, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 941 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton – 23 holds

2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 10 holds

3. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels – 8 holds

4. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 7 holds

5. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson – 5 holds

6. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 5 holds

7. “The Investigator” by John Sandford – 5 holds

8. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline – 5 holds

9. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 4 holds

10. “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods – 3 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 58 holds

2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 808 holds

3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 265 holds

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 181 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 65 holds

6. “A Safe House” by Stewart Woods – 137 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 133 holds

8. “A Sunlit Weapon” by Jacqueline Winspear – 110 hoolds

9. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler – 130 holds

10. “The Match” by Harlan Coben – 312 holds

Adult programming

April will be the last month for adult pick-ups so we can get ready for summer reading. Bibliomaniacs and CraftyMe can be picked up Monday, April 11, at your preferred library. Please call in August to register for future programs.

Young adult programming

Easter is on its way, and BCPLS #YAS is ready to celebrate Monday Night at the Morganton Public Library with a DIY Easter Egg Cactus Night at 5:30 p.m. Teens can join us in person as we dye Easter eggs and use them to create our own little cactus collection. All supplies provided. Tuesday night is our Game Night at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. featuring Nintendo Switch games like Mario Party, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, Jackbox, and more! Gaming system and extra controllers provided, teens are welcome to bring their own system and games. Finally, Thursday night is our monthly #YAS Anime Club at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Participants will watch and discuss various anime, newbies and veteran weebs alike are welcome to attend! No pre-registration is required to attend any of this week’s YAS programs. For more information contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org. Discord access and information can be found at bcpls.org/yas under the “#YAS Online” tab.

Children’s programming

What kind of stories do rabbits like to hear at bedtime? Visit the Morganton Public Library to find the clues and solve the mystery all this month! This scavenger hunt is open to kids 5th grade and under. Turn in your answer to the Youth Services Circulation Desk to win a small prize. Limit of one prize per child please.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,730 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.