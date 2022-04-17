Library Matters - Sunday, April 17, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 941 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton – 22 holds

2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 10 holds

3. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson – 10 holds

4. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 8 holds

5. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels – 7 holds

6. “The Investigator” by John Sandford – 6 holds

7. “Hope Creek” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

8. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 5 holds

9. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

10. “The Wrong Victim” by Allison Brennan – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 55 holds

2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 788 holds

3. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn – 12 holds

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 187 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 68 holds

6. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline – 266 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 133 holds

8. “The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn – 22 holds

9. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn – 119 holds

10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 20 holds

Adult programming

Valdese Plot Hounds Book Discussion will meet Tuesday, April 19, 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration is required. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, April 22, 10 a.m.to noon at the CoMMA’s outdoor seating area. Please bring your own lawn chair. No registration is required. Attendees may bring snacks to share with the group if you wish. Call 828-764-9269 for information on either of these programs.

Young adult programming

It’s Spring Break week! There will be no YAS programming this week. The conversation and shenanigans continue online on the YAS BCPLS Discord server. Hop online and share memes, your art, discuss books and upcoming events, ask questions, and interact with other YAS teens. This is also the last week to pre-register for next week’s Murder Mystery Party on Tuesday, April 26. Pre-register to receive your role to act out during the game. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org. Discord access and information can be found at bcpls.org/yas under the “#YAS Online” tab.

Children’s programming

On Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m., local author Tonja Smith will be sharing her children’s book, “Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo: Linville Gorge,” with us. Come hear about a trio of special pups that discover and explore some special places in the Burke County and Linville Gorge area. One of these special dogs just might make an appearance! Pre-registration is not required for this program, so please come out and join us.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,739 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.