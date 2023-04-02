Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 980 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. Storm Watch by C.J. Box – 15 holds

3. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben – 12 holds

4. Countdown by James Patterson – 11 holds

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 7 holds

6. Where Are the Children Now by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

7. Collateral Damage by Judith Jance – 5 holds

8. On the Line by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

9. Encore in Death by J.D. Robb – 4 holds

10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben – 421 holds

2. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano – 185 holds

3. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 158 holds

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 166 holds

5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 57

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 599 holds

7. Never, Never by Colleen Hoover – 54 holds

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 112 holds

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 55 holds

10. Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover – 63 holds

Friends book sale

After three years, the Friends of the Library book sale is back! The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will hold its spring book sale at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The sale will be open to the public on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $7 bag sale from 1-2 p.m. Admission is free and thousands of books will be available. There is something for everyone! Cash or check only.

There will also be a member’s only sale on Friday, April 21, from 5-7:30 p.m. Those interested may join the Friends at the door. Individual memberships are $10 and family memberships are $15.

The purpose of the Friends is to heighten public awareness of library services, support library staff, augment services and programs, and offer volunteers for programs if needed. The Friends funding is separate from the library’s operating budget. We raise money through our book sales to support library programs for all ages.

Adult programming

Beginning April 1, register via our website or Facebook for the Big Little Art Show then stop by any library location to pick up a mini art kit. Create a unique piece of art and return it to the library to be part of the show. Art will be displayed at library locations during the month of May. Patrons registered for the Savory Spice Club can pick up the spice for April on Tuesday, Apr. 4. The Savory Spice cooking class will be on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. You must pre-register due to limited space.

Young adult programming

Happy first week of April! YAS is starting off the month with a Young Adult Advisory Board Meeting on Monday, April 3. YAAB meetings are limited to YAAB members only. Contact Lizzie for information about serving on this board. Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library is “Art.” No pre-registration is required, and supplies provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is our monthly Anime Club. Teens are encouraged to come watch and discuss their favorite anime and eat the provided snacks. All BCPLS locations will be closed April 7-8 in observance of the Easter holiday. YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. For more information you can contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

There will be no regular story time meetings the week of April 10-14. This includes Baby Bookworms, Terrific Tots, Preschool Pals, Library Explorers and Cool Kids.

April is here! Here are some fun activities for your family and children at our three locations coming up this month.

Playgroup: Bring your children up to age 3 for a morning open play time at the Morganton Public Library every Monday at 11 a.m. No pre-registration is required.

Read to a dog: Join the Morganton Public Library at Burke County Animal Services on Thursday, April 13, for this popular program for children. Slots are available at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is available but not required.

Llama Llama Pajama Party: Wear your favorite pajamas and bring a stuffed animal to the Valdese Public Library on Saturday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m. for an afternoon of Llama Llama stories, activities, popcorn and a craft. Stuffed animals can stay overnight for a sleepover if you wish! Pre-registration is not required.

Watercolor Wonders: Also on Saturday, April 15, Watercolor Wonders will be offered at the Morganton Public Library at 3:00 p.m. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade can make three beautiful and unique watercolor masterpieces at this program: Singing in the Rain (a gravity painting project), Calming Watercolors and a Watercolor Butterfly. Pre-registration is required for this program.

Zoom Patrol: On Monday, April 17, Zoom Patrol will be back at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Join Ms. Sandy and Sgt. Eddie Marlowe for this hour of stories, play, laughs and more. Pre-registration is required for Zoom Patrol.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,288 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.