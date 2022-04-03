Library Matters - Sunday, April 3, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 940 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton – 23 holds

2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 9 holds

3. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 9 holds

4. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels – 7 holds

5. “Citizen K-9” by David Rosenfelt – 5 holds

6. “A Relative Murder” by Jude Deveraux – 5 holds

7. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline – 5 holds

8. “The Match” by Harlan Coben – 4 holds

9. “The Missing Piece” by John T. Lescroart – 4 holds

10. “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “The Match” by Harlan Coben – 321 holds

2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 807 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 176 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 55 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 135 holds

6. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 388 holds

7. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley – 292 holds

8. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 228 holds

9. “Give Unto Others” by Donna Leon – 29 holds

10. “The Kaiju Preservation Society” by John Scalzi – 16 holds

Adult programming

Celebrate National Library Week (April 3-9) by stopping by any of our library locations, snapping a selfie (or have a friend take the pic) of yourself with a fiction book IN the adult fiction section, AND one IN the nonfiction section with a nonfiction/biography book. If you take one of each you will receive two chances to win a fabulous “Library Edition” prize. Choose to take only one pic and receive one chance at prize. Email pics with name and phone number to danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. Photos must be taken the week of April 3-9, and received by midnight on April 9. Winner will be contacted the following week.

Local author, Kyra Freeman, will be at the Morganton Public Library on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. Join us as she discusses her book, “Second Life: Poems of Re-Emerging”. There will be a fun writing activity and refreshments will be served.

Young adult programming

It’s the first week of April and #YAS programming is back in-person! We kick off this Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library for an Animal Crossing craft night. Thursday night is game night at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m.—all games provided, teens are welcome to bring their own to share. Friday night is trivia night online via Discord at 6 p.m. All weeknight programs are free and open to all middle and high school students, no pre-registration is required. Finally, we wrap the week up on Saturday for D&D @ the Library starting at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Snacks provided, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to pre-register contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org! Discord access and information can be found at bcpls.org/yas under the “#YAS Online” tab.

Children’s programming

The Youth Services Department is welcoming April with some great programs this month. Unless otherwise noted, pre-registration is required to attend the following events.

April 4 at 3:45 p.m.—Zoom Patrol: A special storytime for families at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library with Sgt. Eddie Marlowe

April 9 at 11 a.m.—Spanish Storytime: Another special storytime for families at the Hildebrand Public Library. This program features Millie Ramos and is conducted in both English and Spanish.

April 9 at 3 p.m.—Create a beautiful miniature house for a fairy or gnome to take home with you at the Morganton Public Library.

April 13 at 3:30 p.m.—Cooking Club: Online—Peeps S’mores and Bird Nests are on the menu for this delicious program.

April 23 at 3 p.m.—Bring your child to the Valdese Public Library for Spring Planting with Settlemyre Nursery. Beth Lane with the nursery will be talking about the growing process and helping children plant various seeds.

April 23 at 3 p.m.—Local author Tonja Smith will be sharing her children’s book, “Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo: Linville Gorge.” In the book, a trio of special pups discover some special places in the Linville Gorge area. A special (furry) visitor may also make an appearance! (Pre-registration not required for this program.)

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,716 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.