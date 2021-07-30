Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

Young Adult Programming

Children’s Programming

This is the last week of the Children’s Find Summer @ Your Library Summer Reading Program, and we have three important reminders for our registered patrons. First, our End-of-Summer Celebration will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Catawba Meadows. Entertainment will be provided by storyteller and musician Sharon Clarke. Families can also meet Successful Strides’ miniature horses up close and learn about animals from a South Mountain State Park ranger. There will also be in-person craft time activities, and books will be given away while supplies last. Secondly, don’t forget to log all of your reading, event codes and missions on ReadSquared by August 7. The points that have been earned are redeemable for raffle tickets towards various prizes: Bigfoot Climbing Gym passes, TOSS Art Pod passes, activity kits, themed baskets and more! The more points you earn, the more chances you will have to win these awesome prizes! The raffle will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, and winners will be contacted through the ReadSquared app. Finally, be sure to go by your local branch to pick up prize bags once your children have completed the program. Thank you so much to all our families for finding summer with us this year!