Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 915 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson – 17 holds
2. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber – 12 holds
3. The Shadow by James Patterson – 12 holds
4. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 11 holds
5. The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich – 10 holds
6. The Forbidden by Heather Graham – 7 holds
7. Missing and Endangered by Judith Jance – 7 holds
8. The Third Grave by Lisa Jackson – 6 holds
9. 21st Birthday by James Patterson – 6 holds
10. False Witness by Karin Slaughter – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 247 holds
2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 643 holds
3. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber – 259 holds
4. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry – 164 holds
5. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 154 holds
6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 32 holds
7. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 23 holds
8. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 336 holds
9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 182 holds
10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 34 holds
Adult Programming
Bibliomaniacs subscription box and the CraftyMe kit pick-up are going on hiatus for the month of August and will resume in September.
The Burke County Public Library is joining with the City of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission for an outdoor movie event. “Same Kind of Different as Me” is PG 13 and will show Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. (dusk) on the front lawn of Morganton Public Library. Bottled water and popcorn will be provided as well as possible food vendors. The showing is to promote community and is no charge to attend.
Young Adult Programming
Young Adult Services just wrapped up our Summer Reading Program 2021! More programs are coming in August (with no pre-registration required)! #YAS2Go kits for this month are DIY Beaded Windchimes. They will be available starting the week of Aug. 9. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis at all three library locations.
Children’s Programming
This is the last week of the Children’s Find Summer @ Your Library Summer Reading Program, and we have three important reminders for our registered patrons. First, our End-of-Summer Celebration will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Catawba Meadows. Entertainment will be provided by storyteller and musician Sharon Clarke. Families can also meet Successful Strides’ miniature horses up close and learn about animals from a South Mountain State Park ranger. There will also be in-person craft time activities, and books will be given away while supplies last. Secondly, don’t forget to log all of your reading, event codes and missions on ReadSquared by August 7. The points that have been earned are redeemable for raffle tickets towards various prizes: Bigfoot Climbing Gym passes, TOSS Art Pod passes, activity kits, themed baskets and more! The more points you earn, the more chances you will have to win these awesome prizes! The raffle will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, and winners will be contacted through the ReadSquared app. Finally, be sure to go by your local branch to pick up prize bags once your children have completed the program. Thank you so much to all our families for finding summer with us this year!
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,119 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.