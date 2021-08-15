Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 917 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber – 15 holds
2. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson – 15 holds
3. The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich – 11 holds
4. The Shadow by James Patterson – 11 holds
5. Blind Tiger by Sandra Brown – 8 holds
6. The Forbidden by Heather Graham – 7 holds
7. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 6 holds
8. Notorious by Diana Palmer – 6 holds
9. Black Ice: a Thriller by Brad Thor – 5 holds
10. Vortex by Catherine Coulter – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 683 holds
2. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry – 165 holds
3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 203 holds
4. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 270 holds
5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 37 holds
6. Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena – 95 holds
7. Devil in Disguise by Lisa Kleypas – 17 holds
8. Claimed by J.R. Ward – 17 holds
9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 310 holds
10. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 192 holds
COVID Programming ChangesDue to current COVID-19 metrics in Burke County, the Burke County Public Library is postponing plans to return to a full schedule of in-person programming for all age groups. Most programs will be moved to online participation. Changes to specific programs will be released in the coming days via the library’s website and Facebook page. Please check the library’s website and Facebook page for ongoing updates regarding library programs. All locations of the Burke County Public Library will continue to operate on a regular schedule.
Children’s ProgrammingDo you have a child who hasn’t entered Kindergarten yet? If so, be sure that you have checked out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a national challenge that encourages parents and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten. When you and your child reach this goal, your whole family will be invited to the annual celebration to honor all the families that completed it that year. If you haven’t signed your child up yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books! If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you completed during the pandemic.
WowbraryGet a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library3,137 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.