Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

COVID Programming Changes Due to current COVID-19 metrics in Burke County, the Burke County Public Library is postponing plans to return to a full schedule of in-person programming for all age groups. Most programs will be moved to online participation. Changes to specific programs will be released in the coming days via the library’s website and Facebook page. Please check the library’s website and Facebook page for ongoing updates regarding library programs. All locations of the Burke County Public Library will continue to operate on a regular schedule.

Children’s ProgrammingDo you have a child who hasn’t entered Kindergarten yet? If so, be sure that you have checked out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a national challenge that encourages parents and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten. When you and your child reach this goal, your whole family will be invited to the annual celebration to honor all the families that completed it that year. If you haven’t signed your child up yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books! If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you completed during the pandemic.