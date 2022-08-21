Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 955 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens –7 holds

2. “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber – 6 holds

3. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown – 6 holds

4. “Shattered” by James Patterson – 6 holds

5. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger – 5 holds

6. “The Ninth Month” by James Patterson – 5 holds

7. “Quicksand” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

8. “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter – 5 holds

9. “Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels –5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 631 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 417 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 500 holds

4. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 123 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 274 holds

6. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 54 holds

7. “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter – 176 holds

8. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci – 604 holds

9. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune – 118 holds

10. “Black Dog” by Stuart Woods – 167 holds

Adult programming

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library regret to announce that due to rising COVID metrics the fall book sale scheduled for Sept. 16-17 has been cancelled for the safety of patrons as well as volunteers. Book Nooks at all three library locations will still have books available for purchase and will be restocked as needed. Stop by to look for your favorite author or find your new favorite series.

Young adult programming

It’s a packed week for YAS! Join us on Monday at the Morganton Public Library at 5:30 p.m. to make your own Sushi Candle—no pre-registration required, supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tuesday evening at the Valdese Public Library is a return of “Judge A Book by Its Cover Night” at 6 p.m. For one-night only you have permission to come judge some YA books by their covers! Snacks will be provided. Thursday night at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is a Game Night at 4 p.m.! We wrap up the week on Saturday with D&D @ the Library at the Valdese Public Library at 1 p.m.. Pre-registration is required, this group is open to teens and adults! Optional information session will be available for first-time players—all experience levels are encouraged to play! For more information or to pre-register, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org!

Children’s programming

Registration for fall storytimes has begun! Find more information on the available groups online at www.bcpls.org/kids. Storytime programs will resume the week of Aug. 29.

This week offers more fun opportunities for your child to have fun and be creative:

Tuesday, Aug. 23—Wind-up Butterfly Release Party at the Morganton Public Library from 3:30-5 p.m. Pre-registration required. (Kindergarten-fifth grade)

Tuesday, Aug. 23—Clean Out the Craft Closet Day at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24—Cooking Club: Online with the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration required, and this program takes place on Zoom. (3rd-5th grade)

Saturday, Aug. 27—Fantastic Fuse Beads at the Valdese Public Library at 10:00 p.m. (Kindergarten-5th grade)

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,924 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.