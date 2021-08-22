Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Adult ProgrammingCraftyMe will return for the second Monday of the month only. Mixed-Media Monday is back. Beginning in September adults will have the opportunity to make a new craft using different mediums with all supplies included. This will be available for pick-up on the fourth Monday of the month with an instruction video to follow. This program will revert to in-person when allowed. Pre-registration is required due to limited availability. Adults can also register for our brand new Savory Spice Club. Each month, beginning in September, participants will pick-up a new spice with history and recipes on the first Tuesday of each month. A video will be posted the following Thursday testing one of the recipes. Pre-registration required. All programs are adults only and items must be picked up within 7 days due to storage limits. Call 828-764-9269 to register or for more information.