Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 917 of its “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber — 15 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich — 11 holds
3. “The Shadow” by James Patterson — 10 holds
4. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown — 9 holds
5. “The Noise” by James Patterson — 9 holds
6. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson — 9 holds
7. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels — 8 holds
8. “Class Act” by Stuart Woods — 7 holds
9. “The Forbidden” by Heather Graham — 7 holds
10. “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter — 7 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King — 230 holds
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave — 656 holds
3. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown — 273 holds
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 45 holds
5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry — 170 holds
6. “Class Act” by Stuart Woods — 176 holds
7. “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz — 73 holds
8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller — 210 holds
9. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva — 274 holds
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 24 holds
COVID Programming ChangesDue to current COVID-19 metrics in Burke County, the Burke County Public Library is postponing plans to return to a full schedule of in-person programming for all age groups. Most programs will be moved to online participation. Changes to specific programs will be released in the coming days via the library’s website and Facebook page. Please check the library’s website and Facebook page for ongoing updates regarding library programs. All locations of the Burke County Public Library will continue to operate on a regular schedule.
Book Sale CancelledDue to the increase in COVID cases, the Friends of the Library have cancelled the pop-up sale for August and the fall book sale scheduled for September.
Adult ProgrammingCraftyMe will return for the second Monday of the month only. Mixed-Media Monday is back. Beginning in September adults will have the opportunity to make a new craft using different mediums with all supplies included. This will be available for pick-up on the fourth Monday of the month with an instruction video to follow. This program will revert to in-person when allowed. Pre-registration is required due to limited availability. Adults can also register for our brand new Savory Spice Club. Each month, beginning in September, participants will pick-up a new spice with history and recipes on the first Tuesday of each month. A video will be posted the following Thursday testing one of the recipes. Pre-registration required. All programs are adults only and items must be picked up within 7 days due to storage limits. Call 828-764-9269 to register or for more information.
Young Adult ProgrammingThis week teens can take a breather during their first week of school! We have a game night on our Discord server on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., a Pop-Up Craft Night at the CB Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and there’s an Online Trivia Night at 6 p.m. on Friday night via Zoom. Online programming requires a YAS All-Access Pass. For information on how to get a pass, contact Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s ProgrammingStorytimes will resume and be available online for all children from Birth through 5th grade on Aug. 30. There will be interactive, online storytimes, songs, crafts, etc. through Zoom as well as the recorded storytimes that are still available in our Burke County Public Library Storytimes group on Facebook. (Note: These recorded storytimes will only stay up as long as the publishers allow the recordings to remain available.)
Our Storytime Groups by age are: Baby Bookworms: Birth to 24 months, Terrific Tots: 2 years old, Preschool Pals: 3-5 years old, Library Explorers: Kindergarten-second grade, and Cool Kids: third grade-fifth Grade. Some site’s ages may differ slightly due to their demographics.
To sign your child up for these storytimes at any of our three locations, please contact your preferred location—we are excited to see you all on Zoom! If your child was registered for the Children’s Summer Reading Program in ReadSquared, please make sure to log in and check your notifications. We still have quite a few prizes left to be picked up!
WowbraryGet a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your librarySo far 3,147 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
