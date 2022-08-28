Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 958 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “The Stolen Marriage” by Diane Chamberlain — 6 holds

2. “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson — 5 holds

3. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger — 5 holds

4. “Quicksand” by Janet Dailey — 5 holds

5. “Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels — 5 holds

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 5 holds

7. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer — 5 holds

8. “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen — 4 holds

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 4 holds

10. “Shattered” by James Patterson — 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 600 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 434 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 523 holds

4. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 136 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 267 holds

6. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover — 53 holds

7. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover — 32 holds

8. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci — 577 holds

9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry — 162 holds

10. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune — 115 holds

Adult programming

The Guardian Ad Litem program in Burke County needs volunteers from our community to advocate for the best interests of foster children in our area. Will you speak up for a child? Attend a public information session to learn more at the Morganton Public Library on Wednesday, Sep. 7, at 6 p.m. Call 828-433-3311 for more information.

Young adult programming

Happy Back-to-School week for BCPS students! This week YAS is offering a Family Movie Night at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. All ages are welcome to come enjoy the movie “Encanto” (PG — 2021). Free popcorn and bottled water will be available. No pre-registration is required. For more information and to see everything YAS has to offer middle and high school students, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s programming

Storytime programs are resuming this week, and we are so excited to see you! Call your local branch to check on available spots if your child isn’t registered yet.

Last Saturday, we were able to celebrate these children (and their families) for the accomplishment of completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge this past year with food, fun and a bouncy house!

Grady E.

Jaina F.

Hannah G.

Aubrey M.

Declan P.

Reyna R.

Jacob S.

Dawson T.

Jade W.

If your child hasn’t entered kindergarten yet, check out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. This is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 Books together before that child enters Kindergarten. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families that completed the challenge that year. If your child isn’t participating yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books today. If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,937 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.