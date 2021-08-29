Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 917 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 holds
1. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber – 15 holds
2. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown – 12 holds
3. “The Shadow” by James Patterson – 12 holds
4. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 11 holds
5. “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter – 10 holds
6. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels – 9 holds
7. “Class Act” by Stuart Woods – 7 holds
8. “The Forbidden” by Heather Graham – 7 holds
9. “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen – 5 holds
10. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King – 242 holds
2. “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter – 175 holds
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 44 holds
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 668 holds
5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry – 165 holds
6. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 52 holds
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 31 holds
8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller – 225 holds
9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley – 25 holds
10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 46 holds
COVID programming changes
Due to current COVID-19 metrics in Burke County, the Burke County Public Library is postponing plans to return to a full schedule of in-person programming for all age groups. Most programs will be moved to online participation. Changes to specific programs will be released in the coming days via the library’s website and Facebook page. Please check the library’s website and Facebook page for ongoing updates regarding library programs. All locations of the Burke County Public Library will continue to operate on a regular schedule.
Book sale cancelled
Due to the increase in COVID cases, the Friends of the Library have cancelled the pop-up sale for August and the fall book sale scheduled for September.
Adult programming
The Burke County Public Library will display Sept. 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, an exhibit that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibit includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Museum’s permanent collection. The exhibit reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Exhibit is self-directed and in place Sept. 11-30 at the Morganton Public Library. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.
Young adult programming
#YAS is about to take a brief break—but not before our virtual Improv Night and Lit Lounge. Join us Monday night on Zoom at 6 p.m. for an Improv Night where teens will play a “Who’s Line”-style game and respond to prompts made by other teens in attendance—points will be given to teens for all levels of participation. Tuesday night we will wrap up the month with our Lit Lounge at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. We will be watching and discussing the book to movie adaptation of “Vampire Academy” by Richelle Mead. Free copies of the book are available while supplies last. For more information visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s programming
As fall programming picks up this week, we want to take an opportunity to introduce all of our Youth Services programmers to everyone. Meet your local programmers!
Ms. Amber offers programming at the Valdese Public Library to the Baby Bookworms (ages birth-24 months), Terrific Tots (2-3 year olds) and Library Explorers (kindergarten-second graders).
Ms. Brandy facilitates the Cool Kids Club for third through fifth graders at both the Morganton and Valdese Public Libraries.
Ms. Chesley is located at the Morganton Public Library. She runs the Terrific Tots group for 2 year olds and the Library Explorers group for students in kindergarten—second grade.
Ms. Claudia is also at the Morganton Public Library and offers programming to the Baby Bookworms (ages birth-24 months) and the Preschool Pals (3-5 year olds).
Ms. Judy offers programming at both the CB Hildebrand and Valdese Public Library. At the CB Hildebrand Public Library, she runs the Library Explorers group for students in kindergarten—second grade and the Cool Kids Club for third through fifth graders. She also facilitates the Preschool Pals group for children aged 3-5 at the Valdese Public Library.
Ms. Sandy is located at the CB Hildebrand Public Library where she offers programming for Baby Bookworms (for ages birth to 24 months) and a combined Tots & Pals group covering children ages 2-4. She is also offering Zoom Patrol, a family storytime, this fall in collaboration with Sgt. Eddie Marlowe, a community resource officer.
Check out the Burke County Public Library page or Storytime group on Facebook for more information that our programmers are sharing this weekend about themselves. Please give us a call or come by any branch if you have questions about any of these offerings. We hope to see you soon!
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,151 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
