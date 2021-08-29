Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Check out the Burke County Public Library page or Storytime group on Facebook for more information that our programmers are sharing this weekend about themselves. Please give us a call or come by any branch if you have questions about any of these offerings. We hope to see you soon!

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your library