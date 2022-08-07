Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top Ten Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 955 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 11 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 9 holds

3. “Shattered by James Patterson — 9 holds

4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci — 7 holds

5. “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber — 6 holds

6. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand — 6 holds

7. “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson — 5 holds

8. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown — 5 holds

9. “Southern Man” by Greg Iles — 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer — 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 709 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 356 holds

3. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva — 255 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 214 holds

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 108 holds

6. “Shattered” by James Patterson — 277

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 256 holds

8. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci — 588 holds

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover — 50 holds

10. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand — 594 holds

Adult programming

It’s time to call to register for August programs, and register for pick-up programs which will begin in September. Those wishing to register for Bibliomaniacs/CraftyMe will only need to register for Bibliomaniacs, as the two will be combined for the general public. Bibliomaniacs is a monthly themed subscription box which includes a library book, craft, and a handful of items that go along with the theme. Return the library book and keep the rest! One per patron. Bibliomaniacs & Savory Spice Club will both resume in September. Savory Spice Club is a monthly pick-up consisting of a new spice, as well as some history and recipes. Participants will pick-up their spice on the first Tuesday of the month, then meet at Valdese Public Library the following Thursday to create one of the recipes. Savory Spice is one pick-up per household, but the cooking portion is first come, first served. Space is limited. All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Call 828-764-9269 with any questions.

Young adult programming

YAS is back! We’re kicking off the month with a Game Night at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a DIY Sea Shell Bracelet craft at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Thursday at 4 p.m. This Saturday is a Luau-themed Murder Mystery Party at 1 p.m. — preregistration is preferred to receive an active role in the game! Preregistration is available by calling or going to any Burke County Public Library location or by contacting Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org. #YASBox Subscription Box registration is open now through Aug. 15 to receive your first box in September. Teens wishing to receive a box should preregister with Lizzie directly. For more information on everything YAS has to offer, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s programming

Registration for our Fall storytime groups will begin on Aug. 8 and the weekly programs will begin on Monday, Aug. 29. Storytime groups are targeted to specific ages and offer a variety of activities to suit that particular age group. Listed below are the groups offered at all three branches and their meeting times.

C.B. Hildebrand Public Library:

Terrific Tots & Baby Bookworms (age birth-2 years); Meets Wednesdays at 10:45 a.m.

Preschool Pals (ages 3-5 years); Meets Tuesdays at 10:45 a.m.

Library Explorers (grades Kindergarten-2nd); Meets Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.

Cool Kids (grades 3-5); Meets Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.

Morganton Public Library:

Baby Bookworms (age birth-24 months); Meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Terrific Tots (age 2); Meets Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Pals (ages 3-5); Meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Library Explorers (grades Kindergarten-2nd); meets Tuesdays at 4 p.m.

Cool Kids (grades 3-5); Meets Mondays at 4 p.m.

Valdese Public Library:

Baby Bookworms (age birth-24 months); Meets Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Terrific Tots (age 2-3); Meets Mondays at 10 a.m.

Preschool Pals (ages 4-5); Meets Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Library Explorers (grades Kindergarten-2nd); Meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m.

Cool Kids (grades 3-5); Meets Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.

We are eagerly getting ready for our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Celebration for all of this year’s achievers to be held in August! Come in and update your progress with any of our 3 branches by turning in completed reading logs. Invitations to those that have completed the challenge since August 2021 will be mailed soon, so if your address has changed, please let us know that as well. If you haven’t signed up for the program yet, we would love to have your family participate in the challenge with us! You can register at any branch.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,906 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have preregistration and age requirements.