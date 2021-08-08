Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

Young Adult Programming

YAS Programming is back this month! Here’s our programming for this week. We have a surprise Pop-up Craft Night on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library, a Game Night on our Discord server on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., a movie and game night at the CB Hildebrand Public Library on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., and an Online Trivia Night on Friday night at 6 p.m. via Zoom. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these events! Our #YASBox subscription boxes are coming back in September, sign-ups to receive one are now open through 8/14 by contacting Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org .

Children’s Programming

Do you have a child that hasn’t entered Kindergarten yet? If so, be sure that you have checked out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a national challenge that encourages parents and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten. When you and your child reach this goal, your whole family will be invited to the annual celebration to honor all the families that completed it that year. If you haven’t signed your child up yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books! If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you completed during COVID.