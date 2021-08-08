Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

Most Wanted List Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 917 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson – 16 holds
2. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber – 13 holds
3. The Shadow by James Patterson – 12 holds
4. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9 holds
5. The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich – 9 holds
6. The Forbidden by Heather Graham – 7 holds
7. Missing and Endangered by Judith Jance – 7 holds
8. 21st Birthday by James Patterson – 6 holds
9. False Witness by Karin Slaughter – 5 holds
10. The Third Grave by Lisa Jackson – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 181 holds
2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 665 holds
3. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 270 holds
4. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry – 173 holds
5. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 176 holds
6. False Witness by Karin Slaughter – 168 holds
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 32 holds
8. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 23 holds
9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 327 holds
10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 178 holds
Adult Programming
The Burke County Public Library is excited to offer two author events in August. The first will be an Author Chat with local author, Patricia Looper. She will discuss her newest book, “The Virgin and the Kings.” Books will be available to purchase with a portion of the proceeds donated to Options of Burke County. Our second author is this year’s winner of Adventure Bound books Poetry Contest. Kyra Freeman will read passages from her newly published book, “Second Life: Poems of Re-Emerging.” Kyra’s official book launch will be Aug. 28 at Adventure Bound Books.
Young Adult Programming
YAS Programming is back this month! Here’s our programming for this week. We have a surprise Pop-up Craft Night on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library, a Game Night on our Discord server on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., a movie and game night at the CB Hildebrand Public Library on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., and an Online Trivia Night on Friday night at 6 p.m. via Zoom. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these events! Our #YASBox subscription boxes are coming back in September, sign-ups to receive one are now open through 8/14 by contacting Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s Programming
Do you have a child that hasn’t entered Kindergarten yet? If so, be sure that you have checked out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a national challenge that encourages parents and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten. When you and your child reach this goal, your whole family will be invited to the annual celebration to honor all the families that completed it that year. If you haven’t signed your child up yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books! If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you completed during COVID.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,130 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.