Library Matters - Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top Ten Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 892 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top Ten Holds:
1. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson – 19 requests
2. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber – 14 requests
3. “1st Case” by James Patterson – 13 requests
4. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump – 13 requests
5. “After Sundown” by Linda Howard – 12 requests
6. “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter – 11 requests
7. “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson – 10 requests
8. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter – 10 requests
9. “Choppy Water” by Stuart Woods – 8 requests
10. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand – 8 requests
Current New York Times Best Sellers
1. Near Dark by Brad Thor
2. The Order by Daniel Silva
3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley
6. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand
7. Axiom’s End by Lindsay Ellis
8. Peace Talks by Jim Butcher
9. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
10. The Guardians by John Grisham
Libraries Open
All locations of the Burke County Public Library are now open to the public on a limited, appointment only basis. Libraries will return to a regular operating hours beginning Monday, August 17. Based on the governor’s most recent order masks will be requested to be worn while at the library. The number of people allowed into the libraries will be limited and social distancing will be required. You may call the library at 764-9261 (Morganton), 874-2421 (Valdese), or 764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) to schedule an appointment. Appointments may be made to use computers (non-recreational use), browse the stacks for books, read the newspaper or a magazine in the reading areas, use a study room, or to research in the North Carolina room. Appointments are time limited so more people can have access to the libraries. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. Materials should not be returned inside. All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before going back on the shelves. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For those wanting books but not wanting to come inside, the Books2Go curbside service is available.
Library Programs
Online and take-home programming has resumed for all ages! Zoom sessions and pre-recorded storytimes are available for birth through fifth grade, as well as age-appropriate take-home craft and activities bags. The Young Adults are doing a variety of weekly sessions through Zoom, including Jack Box Game nights and online book discussions. Adult and Young Adult Subscription boxes and take-home craft kits are available for pick up at all sites, just call your library to register. Information on all this and more can be found on our website and our Facebook Page.
Virtual Tours
In partnership with the Mountain Gateway Museum, the Burke County Public Library is offering two virtual tours in August. The first is “Steeped in Time: Tea and Traditions” which will be posted on Thursday, August 6, at 7 p.m. on the library website and Facebook page. The second tour will be posted on Thursday, August 20, at 7 p.m. and is “Remedies from the Past: Folk Medicine in Western North Carolina.” Go to bcpls.org for more information.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
2,448 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out over 3,000 items every month. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.
The Burke County Public Library is now on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.
