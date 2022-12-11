Library Matters - Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Most Wanted ListDonations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 974 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson — 21 holds

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham — 14 holds

3. “No Plan B” by Lee Child — 13 holds

4. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly — 12 holds

5. “The Perfect Assassin” by James Patterson — 10 holds

6. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts — 9 holds

7. “Blood Moon” by Heather Graham — 8 holds

8. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber — 7 holds

9. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon — 6 holds

10. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans — 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 240 holds

2. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts — 206 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 347 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 412 holds

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 96 holds

6. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham — 753 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 121 holds

8. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel — 227 holds

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King — 155

10. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 223

Adult programmingBibliomaniacs subscription boxes will be available for pick-up on Monday, Dec. 12 at registrants’ preferred library. Join us Monday, Dec. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library for Jingle Mingle. This program is open to all ages. This program will include music, crafts, games, sweet treats, and more. No registration is needed and supplies are limited to first come, first served. Join us Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5-7 p.m., at the Valdese Public Library, for Merry Crafty Christmas. This program is open to all ages, and will offer crafts for the whole family. No registration is needed and supplies are limited to first come, first served. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m., at the Morganton Public Library. This will be the last Needlework for the year.

Burke County Public Library’s Bumble Tree is back! Drop by any Burke County Public Library location to pick up a “Bumble” tag and bag. Fill the bag with items from the included list and return to the same library by Dec. 17. We will distribute the bags to health/rehabilitation centers in the county. Make someone’s holiday brighter with a Bumble Bag! For more information please contact Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email at danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programmingThere’s something for everyone this week at the library! Join us at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Monday, Dec. 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for our Jingle Mingle Holiday Festival. Crafts, games and more for all ages will be available, along with a special visit from the Clauses. Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m. is our Merry Crafty Christmas program and there will be crafts for all ages at the Valdese Public Library on this night. Finally, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. is our monthly #YAS Anime Club at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Remember to pick up a copy of “Trouble in Mudbug” by Jana DeLeon from the Morganton Public Library or via eBook on Overdrive or Libby for the Oxymorons Book Discussion Group on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these events! All YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. For more information you can contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programmingLooking ahead to Christmas already? We have some fantastic programs for all ages coming up, so be sure to mark your calendars now. You do not want to miss the fun!

On Monday, Dec. 12, the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will host Jingle Mingle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be music, crafts, games, sweet treats and more for all ages. Music will be provided by the East Burke High School Chamber Singers. No registration is required, but supplies will be limited and available until we run out.

The Valdese Public Library will host their Merry Crafty Christmas from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec.13. There will be crafts available for all members of the family regardless of age. No registration is required, but supplies will be limited and available until we run out.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Morganton Public Library will host a hilariously interactive presentation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 6 p.m. In this performance by Shepherd Shakespeare of Charlotte, author Clement Clarke Moore has writer’s block as he tries to pen a poem about the wonder of Christmas Eve. Frustratingly funny trials and errors lead him to acting out his ideas. With the help of puppets, found objects, and friends from the audience, watch the magic of this cherished classic unfold. While geared toward children, this performance is open to all ages and pre-registration is not required.

Registration for our winter/spring storytime groups begin Monday, Dec. 12, and will meet beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the following: Baby Bookworms (up to 24 months), Terrific Tots (2 years old; 2-3 years old at VPL), Preschool Pals (3-5 years old; 4-5 years old at VPL), Library Explorers (Kindergarten-second grade), and Cool Kids (third-fifth grade).

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 4,133 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.