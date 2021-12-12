Library Matters - Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

It’s a packed week for #YAS teens at the library. Monday night is our monthly Game Night via Zoom at 6 p.m. followed by a Pop-Up Craft Night on Tuesday at 6 p.m. This week’s pop-craft will feature a Kwanzaa-themed DIY sock gnome. #YAS2go kits are available while supplies last. Thursday will be our monthly Virtual Scavenger Hunt at 4 p.m. via Zoom, and Friday is our Virtual Trivia Night at 6 p.m. via Zoom. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these programs or pick up any to-go kits. Saturday is our return to “D&D @ the Library.” This program is held in-person at the Valdese Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has very limited spaces available—teens must have pre-registered by Dec. 10 in order to participate. Wednesday, Dec. 15, is the deadline to sign-up for January’s #YASBox Subscription Boxes. For more information or to get connected and pre-registered, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.