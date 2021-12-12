Library Matters - Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 935 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 18 holds
2. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 15 holds
3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
4. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly – 12 holds
5. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 11 holds
6. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 10 holds
7. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 9 holds
8. “Autopsy: a Scarpetta Novel” by Patricia Cornwell – 7 holds
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 7 holds
10. “Labyrinth of Lies” by Irene Hannon – 6 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon – 213 holds
2. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts – 202 holds
3. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 290 holds
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 771 holds
5. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 504 holds
6. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel – 280 holds
7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 59 holds
8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom – 138 holds
9. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 481 holds
10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 492 holds
Adult programming
The Bumble Tree is back! The Burke County Public Library will collect items for local nursing homes through Dec. 18. Pick-up a “Bumble” tag and bag from your preferred library location, fill with items from the list and return to library. Staff will deliver and make someone’s holiday a bit happier! Call Danielle at 828-764-9269 for more information.
Young adult programming
It’s a packed week for #YAS teens at the library. Monday night is our monthly Game Night via Zoom at 6 p.m. followed by a Pop-Up Craft Night on Tuesday at 6 p.m. This week’s pop-craft will feature a Kwanzaa-themed DIY sock gnome. #YAS2go kits are available while supplies last. Thursday will be our monthly Virtual Scavenger Hunt at 4 p.m. via Zoom, and Friday is our Virtual Trivia Night at 6 p.m. via Zoom. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these programs or pick up any to-go kits. Saturday is our return to “D&D @ the Library.” This program is held in-person at the Valdese Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has very limited spaces available—teens must have pre-registered by Dec. 10 in order to participate. Wednesday, Dec. 15, is the deadline to sign-up for January’s #YASBox Subscription Boxes. For more information or to get connected and pre-registered, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s programming
We have two drive-thru Christmas events coming up this week. Jingle Mingle on the “Outside” will be held at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Monday, Dec. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. Giveaways will include crafts, diamond putty, light up yo-yos, candy and more. The Morganton Public Library will be hosting the second annual A Library Christmas at WPCC on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 3-5 p.m. Crafts and free books will be given away by the library. Other community agencies will also be participating with giveaways. Looking ahead to 2022, we are excited to announce that there will be a Winter Reading Challenge just for kids from birth to fifth grade. The challenge will be live in the ReadSquared app during the months of January and February. Stay tuned for more information!
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,525 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.