Library Matters - Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 974 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 16 holds

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 13 holds

3. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 11 holds

4. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts – 8 holds

5. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 7 holds

6. “The Perfect Assassin” by James Patterson – 7 holds

7. “Blood Moon” by Heather Graham – 6 holds

8. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon – 6 holds

9. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans – 5 holds

10. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 215 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 330 holds

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 308

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 363 holds

5. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham – 693 holds

6. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter” by Marc Cameron – 52 holds

7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King — 120

8. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny — 501

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 117 holds

10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 103 holds

Libraries closed

All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed through Tuesday for the Christmas holidays. Outside book boxes will be open at all sites.

Adult programming

Adults can register to attend a Pop-UP Craft on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. We will create Confetti Crackers to celebrate the New Year. Also on Wednesday will be our Oxymorons new adult book discussion at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. This program is open to older teens and adults. Preregistration is not required. We will discuss “Trouble in Mudbug” by Jana DeLeon. Members are encouraged to wear their holiday sweaters one more time! All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

YAS is back from the holiday and we’re ready to unwind from the excitement this week. Join us on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library for our Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion Group. This month we are discussing “Trouble in Mudbug” by Jana DeLeon — this group is open to high school students and adults. On Thursday at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will be a Canvas Art & Movie Afternoon. We will be watching “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (2022 — PG) and painting canvas. No preregistration is required, all supplies provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Great news — our Winter Reading Challenge for Kids is coming back. Stay tuned to our website, social media or come in and see us in January for more details.

There will be no regular storytime meetings of Baby Bookworms, Terrific Tots, Preschool Pals, Library Explorers or Cool Kids for the last two weeks of December.

Storytime groups will resume meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2. If you haven’t called to register your child for the winter/spring session yet, spots are filling up quickly, so call soon.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,144 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have preregistration and age requirements.