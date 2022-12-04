Library Matters - Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top Ten Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 972 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top Ten Holds

1. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 19 holds

2. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 13 holds

3. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 13 holds

4. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 10 holds

5. “The Perfect Assassin” by James Patterson – 10 holds

6. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts – 9 holds

7. “Blood Moon” by Heather Graham – 8 holds

8. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 7 holds

9. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell – 6 holds

10. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 6 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 250 holds

2. “The Lost Metal” by Brandon Sanderson – 10 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 374 holds

4. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham – 778 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 437 holds

6. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 511

7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King — 187

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 56 holds

9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 417 holds

10. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 224

Adult programming

Upcoming adult programs for the week include the Savory Spice Club pick-up on Monday, Dec. 6 at patron’s preferred library for those pre-registered for the program. There will be a Savory Spice Cooking Class on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Little Guatemala. No registration required.

Burke County Public Library’s Bumble Tree is back! Drop by any Burke County Public Library location to pick up a “Bumble” tag and bag. Fill the bag with items from the included list and return to the same library by Dec. 17. We will distribute the bags to health/rehabilitation centers in the county. Make someone’s holiday brighter with a Bumble Bag! For more information, please contact Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email at danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

Happy December! This week kicks off with a party on Monday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. with a Teen Pajama Party at the Morganton Public Library. We will be watching “The Polar Express” (2004 — G) and drinking hot cocoa in our jammies—pajamas are encouraged but not required. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library teens will be making a Holiday Alien Abduction Craft. Pre-registration for this event is encouraged but not required. Finally, Friday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library we will be having a Canvas Art & Movie Afternoon. We will be watching “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993 — PG) and painting canvas. No pre-registration is required, all supplies provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. For more information you can contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Looking ahead to Christmas already? We have some fantastic programs for all ages coming up, so be sure to mark your calendars now. You do not want to miss the fun!

On Monday, Dec. 12, the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will host Jingle Mingle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be music, crafts, games, sweet treats and more for all ages. Music will be provided by the East Burke High School Chamber Singers. No registration is required, but supplies will be limited and available until we run out.

The Valdese Public Library will host its Merry Crafty Christmas from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. There will be crafts available for all members of the family regardless of age. No registration is required, but supplies will be limited and available until we run out.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Morganton Public Library will host a hilariously interactive presentation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 6 p.m. In this performance by Shepherd Shakespeare of Charlotte, author Clement Clarke Moore has writer’s block as he tries to pen a poem about the wonder of Christmas Eve. Frustratingly funny trials and errors lead him to acting out his ideas. With the help of puppets, found objects, and friends from the audience, watch the magic of this cherished classic unfold. While geared toward children, this performance is open to all ages and pre-registration is not required.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,124 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.