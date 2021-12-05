Library Matters - Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 935 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham — 16 holds
2. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber — 13 holds
3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich — 13 holds
4. “Mercy” by David Baldacci — 12 holds
5. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child — 11 holds
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks — 11 holds
7. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts — 10 holds
8. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly — 10 holds
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson — 8 holds
10. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich — 7 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Mercy” by David Baldacci — 474 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham — 778 holds
3. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly — 528 holds
4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom — 146 holds
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles — 512 holds
6. Clive Cussler’s “The Devil’s Sea” — 74 holds
7. Tom Clancy: “Chain of Command” — 37 holds
8. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks — 513 holds
9. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child — 474 holds
10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 60 holds
Adult programming
The Bumble Tree is back! The Burke County Public Library will collect items for local nursing homes through Dec. 18. Pick-up a “Bumble” tag and bag from your preferred library location, fill with items from the list and return to library. Staff will deliver and make someone’s holiday a bit happier. Call Danielle at 828-764-9269 for information.
Savory Spice Club for December will be available for pick-up Tuesday. For information or to register, call 828-764-9269.
Needlework in the Morning will meet 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Little Guatemala’s indoor soccer field. Feel free to stop by if you may be interested in joining.
Young adult programming
Welcome to #YAS December programs! Join us Monday night via Zoom for our Pop-Up Craft Night at 6 p.m. Our focus this month is sock gnomes and learning about various Holidays — this week’s focus will be Hanukkah. Pick up a #YAS2Go kit at any library location while supplies last. Wednesday night is our Discord Game Night at 6pm on our Discord server, and Thursday night at 4 p.m. on Zoom is our monthly Lit Lounge where we will watch and discuss the movie “Klaus” (2019 — PG) — snacks and jammies are encouraged. No pre-registration is required to attend any programs or pick up to-go kits, Zoom links can be found on the events tab in your free account on bcpls.readsquared.com or on the #programs channel of our Discord server. For more information or to get connected, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s programming
In December, we are offering two different Interactive Family Movie Kits. Our Interactive Family Movie Kits contain supplies, activities and things to do to make your Family Movie Nights more active and fun. Each kit contains enough materials for four people or children. The Valdese Public Library has a Kit available to go along with the fun family favorite “Elf.” The Morganton Public Library’s Christmas Classics Pack contains kits for “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (the 1966 version). Call today to reserve a kit or swing by to pick one up. While the movies are not included in the kits, you can request a copy through NCCardinal if you can’t catch them on TV or a streaming service. Just let us know if you need any help requesting one of these titles through the library catalog. Supplies of both kits are limited.
The Valdese Public Library is excited for the return of the annual Crafty Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 11. Due to COVID-19, Crafty Christmas will be a drop-in and self-led program this year. Bring the family anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make a jingle bell doorhanger and a clay pot ornament, take some family selfies and get a snack to take with you.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,516 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.