Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 976 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 10 holds

3. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

4. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb – 6 holds

5. “A Calder at Heart” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

6. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz – 5 holds

7. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson – 5 holds

8. “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman – 5 holds

9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver – 4 holds

10. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 304 holds

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 207 holds

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 551 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 285 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 47 holds

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 84 holds

7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin – 186 holds

8. “Recovery Road” by Christine Feehan – 18 holds

9. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson – 236 holds

10. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes – 196 holds

Adult programming

Tickets for The Friends of the Library Author’s Luncheon will be available on Thursday, Feb. 16, at all library locations. Friends of the Library board members and Grace Ridge will also have tickets for purchase. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 23, at noon at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. New York Times bestselling author and playwright Charlie Lovett will be the speaker. Lovett spends half of the year in Winston-Salem, and the rest in England. Tickets will be $25 with lunch included. Bibliomaniacs subscription boxes will be available for pick-up on Monday, Feb. 13, at registrants preferred library. Join us for a new program, “Bits & Pieces” where attendees will learn a bit of history and create a piece of art relating to what was learned. The program will be the Black History Month edition and will take place Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

This week kicks off with a sweet treat for teens on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at our #YAS Throwback Cooking Night at the Valdese Public Library. This week we will learn how to make some old candy recipes — no pre-registration is required, supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is our monthly Anime Club featuring anime streamed from crunchyroll.com, ramen and snacks. No pre-registration is required to attend. All of these programs are limited to middle and high school students. Next week is the monthly book discussion for the Oxymorons Book Discussion Group for teens and adults. Copies of this month’s book “A Bad Day for Sunshine” are available for checkout at the Morganton Public Library. For more information, call Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Congratulations to Emery Mae and Jude for winning the Winter Coloring Contest at the Morganton Public Library. Participants that entered the contest can come by the library to pick up their entry and a small prize to help them in their future creations. Sheets and prizes must be picked up by Saturday, Feb. 18.

Only two weeks are left in our Winter Reading Challenge for Kids, and you still have time to participate if you haven’t already. 2023’s challenge is a BINGO Board, and there are two ways to participate: digitally via the ReadSquared app or website or on paper. If you were registered in ReadSquared for the summer reading program, you have already been transferred into the Winter Reading Challenge. If you are new to ReadSquared, you can download the mobile app or access the website at bcpls.readsquared.com. Prefer to use a paper BINGO Board? No problem! Just come by any of our library branches to pick one up. See our website, Facebook page or any library location for more details on the challenge. The challenge ends on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,231 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

