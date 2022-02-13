Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

Young adult programming

Did you know that February is Library Lover’s Month? Come show your love for the library by attending any of the programs this week, tracking your reading in the #YAS Winter Reading Program, or picking up a free #YAS2Go craft kit from any library location (while supplies last). Tuesday night is our monthly “Lit Lounge,” where we feature a book-to-movie creation and decide whether it was a win or a fail. This will be held on our Discord server at 5:30 p.m. Join us Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on the Discord server for a game night and then wrap up the week with our NEW anime club on Thursday at 4 p.m. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these events. For more information or to get connected, contact Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Library storytimes are still happening, and we would love to see your family this month! We have groups for all ages from birth through fifth grade as well some multi-age groups meeting on Zoom on a monthly or weekly basis. If you would like more information on any of the offerings at any of our three locations, please visit our website at www.bcpls.org/kids or give us a call.