Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 937 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb – 9 holds
3. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson – 7 holds
4. “Steal” by James Patterson – 7 holds
5. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman – 6 holds
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 5 holds
7. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner – 5 holds
8. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
9. “Show Me the Bunny” by Laurien Berenson – 4 holds
10. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 3 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 117 holds
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 20 holds
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 96 holds
4. “Savage Road” by Christine Feehan – 14 holds
5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 21 holds
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 242 holds
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 489 holds
8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig – 55 holds
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 77 holds
10. “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis – 87 holds
Adult programming
Friends of the Burke County Public Library Board have decided to put their annual Author’s Luncheon on hold. They will revisit the possibility of having the community-wide event later in the year, but nothing has been confirmed.
This is the last week to turn in Bookopoly game boards. Entries must be in by midnight Feb. 21. Game boards can be turned in by dropping at any library location with your first and last name, and phone number or email included, or snap a picture (with name, etc. visible) and send to danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. Don’t miss your chance to win!
Young adult programming
Did you know that February is Library Lover’s Month? Come show your love for the library by attending any of the programs this week, tracking your reading in the #YAS Winter Reading Program, or picking up a free #YAS2Go craft kit from any library location (while supplies last). Tuesday night is our monthly “Lit Lounge,” where we feature a book-to-movie creation and decide whether it was a win or a fail. This will be held on our Discord server at 5:30 p.m. Join us Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on the Discord server for a game night and then wrap up the week with our NEW anime club on Thursday at 4 p.m. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these events. For more information or to get connected, contact Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s programming
Library storytimes are still happening, and we would love to see your family this month! We have groups for all ages from birth through fifth grade as well some multi-age groups meeting on Zoom on a monthly or weekly basis. If you would like more information on any of the offerings at any of our three locations, please visit our website at www.bcpls.org/kids or give us a call.
If you are longing for an in-person experience again, the Valdese Public Library is hosting a special in-person Winter Friends storytime for 2-5 year olds on Monday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. We will have “snow” much fun playing with snow, “snow” painting and of course some snow stories! Masks are encouraged for the storytime. If you would like to register, please call the Valdese Public Library at 828-874-2421.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,629 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.