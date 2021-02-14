 Skip to main content
Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021
Library Matters

Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Burke County Public Library - Library Matters photo

For more information about the Burke County Public Library, visit www.bcpls.org.

 Photo by Tammie Gercken, Wholly-owned by The News Herald

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 902 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds:

1. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb – 14 requests

2. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner – 13 requests

3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah – 13 requests

4. “Serpentine: an Alex Delaware Novel” by Jonathan Kellerman – 10 requests

5. “Missing and Endangered” by Judith Jance – 9 requests

6. “A Time For Mercy” by John Grisham – 9 requests

7. “The Russian” by James Patterson – 8 requests

8. “Triple Chocolate Cheese Murder” by Joanne Fluke – 8 requests

9. “A Christmas Message” by Debbie Macomber – 7 requests

10. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump – 7 requests

Current New York Times Best Sellers

1. "The Russian" by James Patterson

2. "The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn

3. "The Viscount Who Loved Me" by Julia Quinn

4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett

5. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig

6. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab

7. "An Offer From a Gentleman" by Julia Quinn

8. "The Push" by Ashley Audrain

9. "Romancing Mr. Bridgerton" by Julia Quinn

10. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah

Libraries Available

All locations of the Burke County Public Library have suspended in-the-building services for the public until COVID metrics improve. Curbside service for materials is available at all sites. Online programming and drive through pick-up events will continue. Additional changes in library operations will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. Materials should not be returned inside. All returned materials are quarantined before going back on the shelves. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For more information go to bcpls.org.

Library Programs

Online and take-home programming is available for all ages! Zoom sessions and pre-recorded storytimes are available for birth through fifth grade, as well as age-appropriate take-home craft and activities bags. The Young Adults are doing a variety of weekly sessions through Zoom, including Jack Box Game nights and online book discussions. Adult and Young Adult Subscription boxes and take-home craft kits are available for pick up at all sites, just call your library to register. Information on all this and more can be found on our website and our Facebook Page.

Pick It Up

The library is offering a number of take home options for families and children. Here’s a list for January: Take it - Make it at MPL, Snow Much Fun STEAM Bags at MPL and VPL, Chilly January Busy Bags at VPL, Snowman Bingo Kit at CBH, Enrichment Bags at CBH, Holidays Family DIY Storytime Bags at MPL, Science Academy: Grow your own Crystal Snowflake at VPL, and Cooking with Amber: Funfetti Cookies at VPL. Additional take-home options will post periodically on our storytime group on Facebook and the library website. All take-home crafts, kits, and bags are of limited quantity and items are subject to change. Call the libraries for more information at 828-764-9274 (MPL), 828-874-2421 (VPL), or 828-764-9283 (CBH).

Let it Shine

Bright Star Touring Theatre presents an online performance of “Let it Shine: the American Civil Rights Movement.” The program is a powerful introduction to the civil rights movement through stories and song. This 45 minute program will be available to stream on the library’s website from Feb. 14-28. Go to www.bcpls.org/brightstar to view the performance.

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your library

There are 2,868 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out over 3,400 items every month. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements. The Burke County Public Library is now on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.

