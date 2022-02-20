Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 938 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb – 6 holds
3. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson – 6 holds
4. “Steal” by James Patterson – 5 holds
5. “Calder Grit” by Janet Dailey – 4 holds
6. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman – 4 holds
7. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
8. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 4 holds
9. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 3 holds
10. “Show Me the Bunny” by Laurien Berenson – 3 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 126 holds
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 19 holds
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 96 holds
4. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 23 holds
5. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 258 holds
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 478 holds
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig – 49 holds
8. “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson – 65 holds
9. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood – 31 holds
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 64 holds
Adult programming
Burke County Public Library is pleased to announce a virtual author visit with N.C. author, Donna Everhart, Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Everhart will be discussing her new book, “The Saints of Swallow Hill,” which is out now. Thornwell Books will be partnering with the library for the event and will have copies of the book available for purchase with a discount for those attending the event. Those interested in participating can register via the link on the library webpage at bcpls.org/adult, or by calling 828-764-9269. A valid email is required to attend.
Young adult programming
It’s time to wrap up this month, and YAS is doing it in style! Tuesday at 6 p.m. is a pop-up craft night on the Discord server, Thursday is a murder mystery party at 5 p.m. online via Zoom—pre-registration is required to attend this event. We end the week with a virtual trivia night on Friday at 6 p.m. online via Zoom, and an all-day D&D @ the library program on our Discord server from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (pre-registration is required to participate in the D&D campaign). For more information, pre-registration or to get connected, contact Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org!
Children’s programming
Library storytimes are still happening, and we would love to see your family this month. We have groups for all ages from birth through fifth grade as well some multi-age groups meeting on Zoom on a monthly or weekly basis.
If you would like more information on any of the offerings at any of our three locations, please visit our website at www.bcpls.org/kids or give us a call.
If you are longing for an in-person experience again, the Valdese Public Library is hosting a special in-person Winter Friends storytime for 2-5 year olds on Monday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. We will have “snow” much fun playing with snow, “snow” painting and of course some snow stories! Masks are encouraged for the storytime. If you would like to register, call the Valdese Public Library at 828-874-2421.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,638 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library.
This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones.
Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account.
You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.