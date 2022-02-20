Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Young adult programming

It’s time to wrap up this month, and YAS is doing it in style! Tuesday at 6 p.m. is a pop-up craft night on the Discord server, Thursday is a murder mystery party at 5 p.m. online via Zoom—pre-registration is required to attend this event. We end the week with a virtual trivia night on Friday at 6 p.m. online via Zoom, and an all-day D&D @ the library program on our Discord server from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (pre-registration is required to participate in the D&D campaign). For more information, pre-registration or to get connected, contact Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org!

Children’s programming

Library storytimes are still happening, and we would love to see your family this month. We have groups for all ages from birth through fifth grade as well some multi-age groups meeting on Zoom on a monthly or weekly basis.

If you would like more information on any of the offerings at any of our three locations, please visit our website at www.bcpls.org/kids or give us a call.