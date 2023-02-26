Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 976 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 19 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 12 holds

3. “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman – 9 holds

4. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box – 8 holds

5. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb – 7 holds

6. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

7. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson – 6 holds

8. “A Calder at Heart” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

9. “More Than Meets the Eye” by Iris Johansen – 5 holds

10. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb – 173 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 286 holds

3. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 192 holds

4. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover – 93 holds

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 611 holds

6. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by JoJo Moyes – 193 holds

7. “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey – 40 holds

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 207 holds

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 42 holds

10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 76 holds

Adult programming

Join us today, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at Slades Chapel AME Zion Church, 307 E. Union St., Morganton, NC 28655, for the 21st annual Gathering of the People in celebration of Black History Month. The program is entitled, “Lifting Black Voices” featuring Dr. Leslie McKesson and the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail. All ages are welcome to attend. Mixed-Media Monday will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org

Young adult programming

It’s the end of a packed month, and we’re going out having fun! Monday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. is a Game Night featuring board, card, and Nintendo Switch games. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. is a Black History Trivia Night at the Valdese Public Library. A gift card to Hot Shots Espresso of Morganton will be given to tonight’s winner! No pre-registration is required to attend either of these events! All YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students unless otherwise noted. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Does your family love the Great Outdoors? If so, ecoEXPLORE is a wonderful program to encourage your kids to get outside and explore while also teaching them about the animals and plants that are all around them! EcoEXPLORE (Experiences Promoting Learning Outdoors for Research and Education) is an incentive-based citizen science program for children in grades K-8. Developed by The North Carolina Arboretum, this innovative program combines science exploration with kid-friendly technology to foster a fun learning environment for children while encouraging them to explore the outdoors and participate in citizen science.

If you would like to see what all the excitement is about, visit any of our branches to pick up an activity sheet. Follow the included instructions and submit your findings through the website to start earning badges and prizes. Some of the prizes that can be earned are a fishing pole, binoculars, trail cameras, field bags, microscopes and so much more! March kicks off Botany season, and the Field Focus is on Trees. When redeeming prizes through the site, the NC Arboretum will mail the prize to your child. Visit www.ecoexplore.net to sign up today, see more of the offered prizes and to get more information. You can also visit one of our locations for more information.

On Thursday, March 2, the Morganton Public Library is having a Birthday Celebration for Dr. Seuss at 4 p.m. Join us for stories, games, snacks and a craft. The Cat in the Hat will even be making an appearance for this birthday party! Pre-registration is required for this program.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,245 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.