Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 938 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb – 4 holds
3. “Calder Grit” by Janet Dailey – 4 holds
4. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman – 4 holds
5. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels – 4 holds
6. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel – 4 holds
7. “The Match” by Harlan Coben – 4 holds
8. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
9. “Steal” by James Patterson – 4 holds
10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 4 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb – 222 holds
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 148 holds
3. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman – 172 holds
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 27 holds
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 104 holds
6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 28 holds
7. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood – 28 holds
8. “Steal” by James Patterson – 192 holds
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig – 62 holds
10. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 274 holds
Adult programming
Mixed-Media Monday kits will be available to pick up Monday, Feb. 28, for patrons pre-registered. Be sure to check out our March calendar for upcoming programs! Calendar can be downloaded at bcpls.org
Young adult programming
February programming may be over, but it’s time for some March Madness! Now is the time to reserve your #YASBox subscription box for next month, and get registered for this month’s D&D campaigns and Murder Mystery Night! Join us on Thursday at 4 p.m. on the Discord server for an Animal Crossing Party where you can share resources, island-hop, and play games on the Nintendo Game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” For more information, pre-registration or to get connected, email Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s Programming
March is right around the corner, and that means new monthly crafts available at our locations. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has a spring windsock craft and an enrichment bag available. Each enrichment bag contains a book, bookmark, craft and snack and is geared to preschool and school-aged children. At the Morganton Public Library, you can pickup a kit to make a leprechaun trap and a rainbow suncatcher. The Valdese Public Library’s craft this month is all about sewing! Participants will receive the supplies to sew an African animal. All of these kits are for children fifth grade and earlier. For more information on any of these to-go crafts, please come by to see us or give us a call.
The Winter Reading Challenge for kids is wrapping up at the end of February. Logging missions for the challenge ends Monday, Feb. 28, but you will be able to pick up prizes after that date.
eBooks
@ your libraryThere are 3,667 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.