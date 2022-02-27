Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Children’s Programming

March is right around the corner, and that means new monthly crafts available at our locations. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has a spring windsock craft and an enrichment bag available. Each enrichment bag contains a book, bookmark, craft and snack and is geared to preschool and school-aged children. At the Morganton Public Library, you can pickup a kit to make a leprechaun trap and a rainbow suncatcher. The Valdese Public Library’s craft this month is all about sewing! Participants will receive the supplies to sew an African animal. All of these kits are for children fifth grade and earlier. For more information on any of these to-go crafts, please come by to see us or give us a call.

The Winter Reading Challenge for kids is wrapping up at the end of February. Logging missions for the challenge ends Monday, Feb. 28, but you will be able to pick up prizes after that date.

eBooks