Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 975 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 16 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 8 holds

3. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson – 7 holds

4. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

5. “Dark of Night” by Colleen Coble – 5 holds

6. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz – 5 holds

7. “Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 5 holds

8. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 4 holds

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 4 holds

10. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 221 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 302 holds

3. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child – 120 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 292 holds

5. “Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 549 holds

6. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson – 262 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 61 holds

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin – 188 holds

9. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 90 holds

10. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix – 82 holds

Adult programming

Upcoming adult programs for the week include Savory Spice Club pick-up on Monday, Feb. 7 at patron’s preferred library for those pre-registered for the program. There will be a Savory Spice Cooking Class on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at Little Guatemala. No registration is needed. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org

Young adult programming

It’s Library Lovers’ Month, and we’re kicking it off with a week of games! Join us Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library for a game night featuring board, card, and Nintendo Switch games—no pre-registration required. Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is the first of two D&D 101 programs. The second program will be held online via the BCPLS YAS Discord server at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. These programs will serve as a “session 0”, that will include going over the basics of a character sheet, mechanics of game play, and a brief overview of VTTRPG website Roll20.net. Participants can come to one or both sessions. Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library will be our D&D @ the Library program. This is the beginning of an open campaign, but there is limited seating at the table so pre-registration is requested. All supplies will be provided, D&D programs are open to teens and adults. For more information or to pre-register for any of these events, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Check out some of the exciting programs coming up in February for kids.

Full STEAM Ahead Family Night at the Valdese Public Library; Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. Drop in to build and play with Keva Planks, Magformers, Marble Runs, Legos and more. No pre-registration required.

Valentine Craft Night at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library—Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. Come make some Valentine crafts with us! Pre-registration is required.

Stretching With Stories at the Morganton Public Library—Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. This is a yoga storytime and craft. Pre-registration is required.

Pre-School Discovery Lab at the Morganton Public Library—Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Explore, create, tinker and learn with Duplos and more! No pre-registration is required.

Zoom Patrol at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library—Monday, Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Sgt. Marlowe of the Long View Police Department will read a story, and we will do a craft. Pre-registration is required.

Read to a Dog with the Morganton Public Library (meets at Burke County Animal Services)—Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4-5 p.m. Registration is requested but drop-ins are also welcome.

Cozy Morning Cross Stitch at the Valdese Public Library—Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Kids and parents can cross stitch together. Snack provided. Pre-registration is required.

We hope you will come out to a program this month and find out why our libraries are amazing places to be for kids and families in our community.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,217 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.