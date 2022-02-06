Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 937 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson – 6 holds
3. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner – 6 holds
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 5 holds
5. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman – 4 holds
6. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
7. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb – 3 holds
8. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 3 holds
9. “Show Me the Bunny” by Laurien Berenson – 3 holds
10. “Steal” by James Patterson – 3 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 105 holds
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 103 holds
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 13 holds
4. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner – 161 holds
5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 24 holds
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 205 holds
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 501 holds
8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig – 68 holds
9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 18 holds
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 86 holds
Adult programming
Adults are encouraged to celebrate National Library Lover’s Month by participating in Blind Date with a Book! Follow the link on Burke County Public Library website or Facebook page to choose a genre, and a staff member will choose a “blind date” library book to be picked up at the participant’s preferred library location. Books will be regular three week checkout and will be delivered to library branches weekly. Register to play as many times as you wish! Call 828-764-9269 for non-tech participation.
Young adult programming
Our Winter Reading Program continues through the end of this month, you can track all your programs attended and books read from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 online at bcpls.readsquared.com! All virtual program are available to teens, no pre-registration required. Zoom links are available on the YAS BCPLS Discord server or on the events tab of your free READSquared account! For more information visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s programming
This month’s Interactive Family Movie Kit features lots of thrills and laughs with “How To Train Your Dragon.” This month’s kit is being offered by the Valdese Public Library. Make your own dragon fire and Viking hats and learn to draw some dragons! Come by the Valdese Public Library to pick up your Interactive Family Movie Kit or call ahead to reserve one.
If you haven’t tried one of our movie kits yet, what are you waiting for. The kits contain a script of interactive actions and crafts/activities to do while watching the movie at home. While the movies are not provided in the kit, we encourage you to check out a copy from NC Cardinal if you don’t have personal access to it at home. They are a great option for family movie nights or rainy day fun!
Don’t forget that our new Winter Reading Challenge for kids is happening now through the end of February. If you haven’t started yet, it is not too late for your child to accept your missions and start earning their collectible tags. Login to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today! If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same. If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit https://bcpls.readsquared.com/ to sign up today.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,613 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.