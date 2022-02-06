Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Young adult programming

Our Winter Reading Program continues through the end of this month, you can track all your programs attended and books read from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 online at bcpls.readsquared.com! All virtual program are available to teens, no pre-registration required. Zoom links are available on the YAS BCPLS Discord server or on the events tab of your free READSquared account! For more information visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s programming

This month’s Interactive Family Movie Kit features lots of thrills and laughs with “How To Train Your Dragon.” This month’s kit is being offered by the Valdese Public Library. Make your own dragon fire and Viking hats and learn to draw some dragons! Come by the Valdese Public Library to pick up your Interactive Family Movie Kit or call ahead to reserve one.

If you haven’t tried one of our movie kits yet, what are you waiting for. The kits contain a script of interactive actions and crafts/activities to do while watching the movie at home. While the movies are not provided in the kit, we encourage you to check out a copy from NC Cardinal if you don’t have personal access to it at home. They are a great option for family movie nights or rainy day fun!